Being short on the market means that you are selling some marketable assets, expecting the financial instruments to lose value. The reverse of a short position is a long position.

If a trader expects that the selected financial instrument will lose value, then they usually take a short position on that instrument, in other words, they sell the instrument. The word ‘short’ in the phrase ‘short position’ has nothing to do with the amount of time a trader plans to hold the market position before it closes.

When trading shares, not CFD shares, taking a short position also involves borrowing shares from a broker. These shares are owned by the broker, and can only be borrowed by clients or partner brokers. Generally speaking, short selling can be defined as the sale of a financial instrument that is not currently in the position of the investor.

