Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

3 Strategies for Trading on the USFANG

Related subjects:
Stocks CFDs
Reading time: 2 minute(s)
In this article, we present three ways to use USFANG CFDs that are based on the NYSE FANG + index.

Table of contents

Tech stocks like Apple, Facebook or Netflix are not only among Wall Street's top assets, but they have also transformed the way we live. As its prices soared, skeptics began to argue that a new bubble was being created. As a result, the FANG index was created. While FANG stands for Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google it is actually made up of 10 technology stocks in equal proportions. In this article, we present 3 ways to use USFANG CFDs that are based on the NYSE FANG + index.

Strategy 1 - Portfolio of Stocks

The CFD index has the two main strengths: leverage and scalability. If you want to invest in the top 10 tech stocks - Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, Facebook, Netflix, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter - you'll need a lot of capital. But with USFANG, you not only have them included in an index, you will also only need a deposit of 10% of the investment to take a position thanks to the leverage. Scalability allows you to get the largest position you want. One lot represents a point value of $50, so if the index is at 2,600 points, that would mean $130,000. However, if you want your position to be $50,000, you can invest in 0.38 lots. To do that, you only need to have a deposit of $4,940.

Please note that while leverage can magnify your profits, your losses are also magnified in the same way. So, if prices move against you, your losses could exceed your initial deposit - so it’s important to understand how to manage your risk.

Strategy 2 - Totally Short

While you can buy 10 stocks separately, this is only profitable if prices go up. What if you think tech stocks are overvalued? Taking a short position on the USFANG CFD is one possible way to take advantage of that valuation. In this case, your trade would make a profit as USFANG declines. Again, you are taking advantage of leverage and scalability just like with Strategy 1.

NYSE FANG

Despite the strong correction in 2018, the NYSE FANG + returned 23.3% annually between September 2014 (start date) and the end of February 2019. FANG.US is a CFD based on that index that is available on the xStation platform. 
Please note that the data presented refers to past performance and therefore does not guarantee future returns.
Source: xStation

Strategy 3 - Speculative Hedging

This strategy can be used for investors who already have a portfolio of stocks. If you have a portfolio of stocks that is worth, for example, $20,000 and you like the stocks you have, but think the tech stocks are overvalued, you may consider shorting the FANG.US CFD (0.15 lots that would represent $ 19,500 with the index at 2,600 pts). Such a transaction simply assumes that your portfolio of stocks will perform better than stocks included in the NYSE FANG +. You can even make a profit during market downturns if the FANG.US CFD loses more than your portfolio.

Data sources: Bloomberg, xStation, XTB Research

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

6 minutes
Experts Answer the Most Googled Questions About Online Trading

Read more
12 minutes
Energy Trading - How to invest in electricity & power?

Read more
5 minutes
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump. Which candidate is better for stock markets?

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator