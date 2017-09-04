Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Support and Resistance

Related subjects:
ABC of Investing
Reading time: 3 minute(s)
Two common terms you’ll come across in trading - particularly in technical analysis - are the phrases ‘support’ and ‘resistance’ levels. But what do they mean and how do they apply to your trading?

In this lesson you can learn:

  • How to identify supports and resistance levels
  • How to make a distinction between bounceback and breakthrough
  • Why specific levels could provide interesting levels to enter the market

Two common terms you’ll come across in trading - particularly in technical analysis - are the phrases ‘support’ and ‘resistance’ levels. In this lesson you will learn what these terms actually mean, and how they apply to your trading.

Support

A support level is found beneath the current price of an instrument and tends to be where falling prices find a floor of support. This means the price is more likely to ‘bounce’ off this level rather than break through it. For example, if you notice that a market has difficulties with breaking below a specific level, that means that you have identified a support. A general rule is that support levels tend to stop prices from falling any lower i.e. giving prices support. Support levels happen for a number of different reasons - essentially, they attract buyers back into the market as a psychological level ie. ‘The price of this market shouldn’t fall any lower, so I’m going to go long.’

Resistance

A resistance level is found above the current price of an instrument, and acts as a ceiling for prices as they rise. The opposite of a support level, resistance levels mean that the price is more likely to fall back from this level than break through it. A general rule for resistance levels is that they tend to stop prices from increasing further and act like a price ceiling of resistance. Essentially, they encourage traders to lock in their positions and attract sellers back into the market ie. ‘I don’t think the market is going to go higher, so I’m going to close my position by selling.’

How to identify support and resistance
 

There’s a wide range of tools and analytical methods that help in identifying levels of support and resistance, which include:

  • Previous tops and bottoms
  • Candlestick patterns
  • Moving averages
  • Trend lines
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Fibonacci retracement

Levels to watch

When support/resistance levels are broken, a breakthrough or bounceback typically takes place - until another support or resistance level is found. For example, EURUSD could find difficulties breaking above 1.15. It might test this barrier two or three times before bouncing back below, or it may eventually break through.


A bounceback is a situation when an asset rebounds from the level that was identified as a resistance or a support. Look at the chart below: it was difficult for oil WTI to break above $55 per barrel. The price rebounded a few times from the level and retreated later, sending the commodity $7 lower in a relatively short period of time.

While a bounceback is more probable than a breakthrough, the latter would be a signal that the market may reverse trends at least in the short-term.

A breakthrough is an important moment in trading as it usually leads to a rapid increase in volatility. As shown on the chart below, the pair has struggled to break below 1.35, but after it eventually managed to, a rapid move occurred.

Additionally, after a support level is broken it becomes a new level of resistance and when a resistance level is broken it becomes a level of support.

Look at the USDMXN. 20.00 was a crucial level that many traders looked at. After breaking above it, the pair rose 2 additional figures and reached historical high at 22.00. However, a decline has started since then. USDMXN broke below 20.00, retested it (a support converted to a resistance), failed to break higher and then continued its march lower. That’s a typical situation worth looking for, as it gives a lot of opportunities for traders to join the trend. In such a situation, a trader could have sold the pair after it re-tested 20.00.

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

5 minutes
Trading Options in Time of Volatility

Read more
3 minutes
Risk:Reward Ratio and Probability

Read more
5 minutes
Chart Patterns: A Detailed Guide

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator