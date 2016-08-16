Read more
Swaps and Charges

Trades placed on a Standard account are free from commission. The cost of trading is already built into the spread.

  • Trades placed via a PRO account are subject to a commission charge, which varies depending on your base currency.

  • As you are trading on margin, your trades may be subject to an overnight financing charge - known as a swap - based on your total exposure.

  • A swap is the cost of rolling a position from one day to the next. The swap charge differs depending on the market you are trading. In certain situations when trading currencies, your account may be credited a swap fee.

  • At XTB, you can fund your account with a credit or debit card in GBP or EUR with no additional fee’s charged. 

  • One of XTB’s core goals is to be the most transparent broker on the market and it’s vital for us that you are informed about all the costs connected with trading, before you start.

What is the cost of trading?

There are three main factors that you need to take into consideration when assessing the cost of trading:

  1. The spread

The spread is the difference in value between the buy price and sell price and is considered the main cost of opening a transaction. For example, let’s say you want to trade GBP/USD and the sell - buy price at the time is 1.2976 - 1.2977. The difference between sell and buy price is 0.0001, which is the equivalent of a 1 pip spread. So the total spread cost on this trade would be 1 pip.    

You can also find our full list of spreads for each market via the account information area of our website here.

  1. Swaps

If you decide to hold a position overnight, you may be charged swap points depending on the market that you trade, as well as whether you went long (bought) or short (sold). The swap charge is essentially the cost of rolling the transaction from one day to the next.

Want to learn how to calculate the swap value? Click here.

You can also find a complete list of our swap rates via the swap points rates table within the account information area of our website here.

  1. The commission

At XTB, we offer three types of accounts; Standard and Pro.

With Standard accounts, commission is charged only on equity trades. For all other asset classes such as FX, Indices and Commodities, the cost of commission is already built into the spread.

However, our Pro account - which operates with market spreads - you are charged a commission per open and closed lot traded. The cost of commission varies depending on your base currency.

You can find a list of our commission charges here.

Funding and withdrawal charges

At XTB there are various ways to add and withdraw funds from your trading account, some of which are completely free while others include small charges.

Funding

Funding your account via bank transfer is completely free, while credit and debit card deposits are also free of charge for GBP and EUR deposits.

Withdrawals

Most withdrawals are free of charge. However, small withdrawals below certain amounts will be subject to a charge.

For a full list of funding and withdrawal charges, please visit our dedicated page here.

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Changing the language affects the change of regulator