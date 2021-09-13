World Bank

The World Bank is an international financial institution with Jim Yong Kim as president.

Its objective is to provide financing and advice to developing countries, through economic development. The World Bank was established in 1944 and has headquarters in Washington DC. The bank's official objective is the reduction of poverty, through cooperation with both the public and private sectors.

