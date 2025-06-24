Top 5 stocks to watch right now

Reading time: 5 minute(s)

As we move deeper into 2025, a new set of market leaders is emerging, companies that are not just surviving but shaping the future of technology, defence, energy, and finance. In this article, we spotlight five standout stocks that are capturing investor attention for all the right reasons. From Palantir Technologies, the S&P 500’s top performer, to Tesla’s bold step into autonomous ride-hailing, and from Metals One’s strategic push into critical minerals to The Smarter Web Company’s Bitcoin-backed business model, and ASML’s foundational role in AI chipmaking, each of these names represents a key theme driving markets right now. Whether you're looking for innovation, momentum, or strategic positioning, these are the stocks worth watching closely.

1. Palantir Technologies

This is the S&P 500’s top performer for 2025 so far. Its share price is higher by 85% so far this year, and it recently made a record high above $141. Usually, when a stock has risen this far, it is worth looking elsewhere, however, we remain constructive on the outlook for Palantir. The stock spans two key themes for markets: firstly, the tech theme, it is one of the world’s most successful data analysis companies, and its customers include the NHS in the UK. It also spans the defense sector, and it is one of the largest external suppliers of services to the Pentagon. These are important sectors as we move towards the second half of the year. Defense is likely to remain a key theme as events in the Middle East remain fluid, and as the focus shifts to more Nato members boosting their defense spending.

Chart 1: Palantir Technologies 5 – year chart

Source: XTB and Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

2.Tesla

Earlier in June, Tesla announced that it had rolled out its Robotaxi service, starting in Austin Texas. The roll out was inconspicuous, it started with 20 adapted Model Y’s driving on public roads. Customers are charged a flat fee, and there is no human behind the wheel.

The launch of this service, which is expected to scale up significantly in the coming weeks, is considered a seminal moment for Tesla and a new era for the company. This is a sign that the economy is switching from a traditional auto maker to a full tech and AI company. This is a timely switch, since Tesla has suffered from weak EV sales in recent quarters. This is due to greater global competition, an aging vehicle lineup and a backlash to Elon Musk’s foray into politics with Donald Trump.

Tesla generated $98 billion of revenue last year, 75% came from car sales. However, some analysts see robotaxis and autonomous driving technology as the future of the company. Cathie Wood, the head of ARK Invest, projects that autonomous ride hailing alone could see Tesla’s market capitalization surge to $951bn by the end of this decade, and it could end up generating 90% of revenues.

Others see robotaxis as propelling Tesla’s market capitalization to more than $5 trillion. While there could be plenty of pitfalls with Tesla’s driverless technology, and it is not without its risks, Tesla’s share price has reacted positively to the launch, and there could be more to come. Tesla’s share price is still lower by 10% YTD. If their Robotaxis take off, then this could be reflected in Tesla’s share price.

Chart 2: Tesla, 1-year chart

Source: XTB and Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

3. Metals One

This AIM listed stock is a real rising star in the UK mining sector and may find itself in the bigger UK stock market in no time after its recent performance. Miners have dominated the FTSE 100 so far this year, and Fresnillo is the top performer, up more than 128%. If buying at lofty heights leaves you feeling dizzy, then there are other opportunities. Metals One recently acquired two acquisitions of uranium sites in the US, including in Wyoming and in Colorado. This is big news for the UK mining minion. The US is desperate to secure domestic uranium production for its future energy needs, and Metal One can benefit from this. Metals One also has mines in Finland, which produce nickel, copper and cobalt, which are all vital inputs for batteries.

Metal One can benefit from the trend for domestic and local sources of key minerals, to secure their supply for the digital future. Metal One’s stock price has surged more than 300% YTD, although it remains volatile. However, we believe that it could see further gains as the stock sees its profile increase.

Chart 3: Metals One, 1 -year chart

Source: XTB and Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

4. The Smarter Web Company

The reason the stock is garnering so much interest is that it has recently embraced crypto currencies, and has built a large holding of bitcoin, which it now accepts as payment for its transactions. The Smarter Web Company is following the model set up by MicroStrategy in the US, and has a ‘Bitcoin Treasury Policy’, whereby its reserves are held in digital assets. The company has 242 bitcoins, with a value of more than £20mn.

The company ostensibly provides web design and marketing services, but by moving into the Bitcoin treasury space, this stock is one way to get exposure to Bitcoin without owning the crypto currency directly. The issue is that Bitcoin is incredibly volatile, and this volatility is likely to be reflected in the performance of the share price.

However, for bitcoin enthusiasts, this could be a risk they are willing to take.

Chart 4: Smarter Web Company, 1-year chart

Source: XTB and Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

5. ASML

The Dutch company designs and manufactures photolithography systems, which are crucial for creating the intricate patterns on silicone wafers that make up microchips. Nvidia could not exist without ASML, and it is central to the AI theme.

The AI trade has been slow to get going this year, yet it may play catch up in 2H, as geopolitical risk dies down, and as, hopefully, President Trump seals trade agreements by early July.

ASML has underperformed Nvidia over the past 12 months. Its share price is down 22%, while Nvidia’s is higher by 19%. AI hyper scalers remain committed to their AI investments, including Meta and Microsoft. Sovereign states are also building out their own AI capabilities. Thus, demand for ASML’s services are likely to grow this year, and we may see analyst upgrades to its earnings expectations for the rest of this year.

If this happens, as we expect, then ASML could claw its way back to 2024 levels.

Chart 5: ASML 1-year chart

Source: XTB and Bloomberg. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

From AI-driven defense systems to autonomous vehicles and Bitcoin-backed business models, the top stocks to watch right now reflect the sweeping shifts underway in technology, energy, and global security. Palantir Technologies continues to ride the twin tailwinds of artificial intelligence and defense demand. Tesla is pivoting toward a tech-first identity with its Robotaxi rollout. Metals One is gaining momentum thanks to strategic acquisitions and exposure to critical minerals. The Smarter Web Company is carving a niche as the UK’s answer to MicroStrategy, leveraging Bitcoin as both treasury and asset. And ASML, the silent backbone of the AI revolution, stands poised for a comeback as chip demand rebounds.

As always, while past performance is not a guarantee of future results, these companies are uniquely positioned to benefit from some of the most powerful trends shaping the market in 2025. Keep them on your radar the next big move might be just around the corner.