What are Assets Under Management (AUM)?

AUM is not just a number; it’s a reflection of a firm’s trustworthiness, performance, and reputation in the financial world. Whether you’re a beginner looking to invest or simply curious about how financial markets work, knowing about AUM can help you make more informed decisions about where to place your money.

Understanding AUM meaning is important because it gives investors a snapshot of the company’s scale, influence, and ability to attract and retain clients. Generally, firms with higher AUM are perceived as more established and successful, often having access to better resources, talent, and investment opportunities.

AUM is a key financial metric that reflects the total market value of all the investments that a financial institution, such as a mutual fund, hedge fund, or investment firm, manages on behalf of its clients. Think of AUM as the “size” of an investment company’s portfolio—it shows how much money the firm controls and invests to generate returns for its clients.

Key Takeaways

Assets Under Management (AUM) is the total market value of financial assets managed by a firm, indicating its operational scale and market influence.

AUM is crucial for assessing financial performance, attracting investors, and providing strategic flexibility in asset management.

Factors such as market performance, client contributions, and withdrawals can significantly influence AUM fluctuations, affecting a firm’s financial health.

BlackRock is the largest asset management firm in the world, with AUM more than $10.5 trillion in 2024, while the largest European asset manager is Swiss UBS Group, with more than $3.5 trillion AUM, after the Credit Suisse bailout in 2023.

Understanding Assets Under Management (AUM)

Image source: Adobe Stock Photos

Assets Under Management (AUM) refers to the total market value of the financial assets that a financial institution manages on behalf of its clients. This metric is a broad indicator that reflects the scale and success of the firm’s investment operations. When we talk about AUM, we are essentially discussing the combined value of all the investments managed by entities such as mutual funds, private equity firms, hedge funds, and venture capital firms.

AUM represents not just liquid assets, but also investor commitments over time, which might not always be immediately accessible. This means that a firm’s AUM may include various financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and non-physical assets, not just cash. Understanding the components of AUM offers a clearer view of the firm’s financial health and management capabilities.

The way AUM is reported can also vary depending on the entity. For example, mutual funds and private equity firms might use different methodologies to calculate their AUM, reflecting their respective investment strategies and financial commitments. This can sometimes make direct comparisons challenging, but generally, a higher AUM indicates a larger scale of operations and potentially greater market influence.

Now, that we know what an AUM is, let’s highlight the most important things:

The largest institutions top 10 ranking - per AUM (as of 2024)

Image source: Adobe Stock Photos

In asset management, AUM is a vital indicator of a firm’s success and market reputation. It helps assess operational scale, compare performance with competitors, and track industry trends. For asset managers, higher AUM often means more substantial management fees and revenue, bolstering the firm’s financial stability. Additionally, AUM serves as a measure of prestige and credibility within the industry, often influencing investor confidence and perceptions.

BlackRock ($10.65 trillion AUM) - The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock provides diversified investment solutions including ETFs, mutual funds, and advisory services, focusing on risk management and sustainable investing.

- The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock provides diversified investment solutions including ETFs, mutual funds, and advisory services, focusing on risk management and sustainable investing. Vanguard Group ($8.7 trillion AUM) - Known for its low-cost index funds and ETFs, Vanguard emphasizes passive management and is a leader in the global investment community with a client-centric approach.

- Known for its low-cost index funds and ETFs, Vanguard emphasizes passive management and is a leader in the global investment community with a client-centric approach. Fidelity Investments ($3.88 trillion AUM) - A diversified financial services firm offering mutual funds, retirement planning, and brokerage services, Fidelity is known for its active management and innovative investment strategies.

- A diversified financial services firm offering mutual funds, retirement planning, and brokerage services, Fidelity is known for its active management and innovative investment strategies. UBS Group ($3.5 trillion AUM ) - A Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, UBS offers wealth management, asset management, and investment banking services globally.

) - A Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, UBS offers wealth management, asset management, and investment banking services globally. State Street Global Advisors ($4 trillion AUM) - A major player in the asset management industry, State Street is best known for its SPDR ETFs and passive investment strategies focusing on institutional clients.

- A major player in the asset management industry, State Street is best known for its SPDR ETFs and passive investment strategies focusing on institutional clients. Morgan Stanley ($1.6 trillion AUM) - Morgan Stanley offers a mix of wealth management, investment banking, and asset management services, with a strong focus on institutional and high-net-worth clients.

- Morgan Stanley offers a mix of wealth management, investment banking, and asset management services, with a strong focus on institutional and high-net-worth clients. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ($2.8 trillion AUM) - A global leader in investment management, J.P. Morgan provides solutions across asset classes, including equity, fixed income, and alternative investments

- A global leader in investment management, J.P. Morgan provides solutions across asset classes, including equity, fixed income, and alternative investments Goldman Sachs Asset Management ($2.5 trillion AUM) - Specializing in global investment management across a broad range of asset classes, Goldman Sachs serves institutional and individual investors with a focus on strategic and dynamic investment approaches.

- Specializing in global investment management across a broad range of asset classes, Goldman Sachs serves institutional and individual investors with a focus on strategic and dynamic investment approaches. Allianz Global Investors ($2.5 trillion AUM) - Allianz focuses on active management across various asset classes, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and thematic investments, serving both retail and institutional clients.

- Allianz focuses on active management across various asset classes, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and thematic investments, serving both retail and institutional clients. PIMCO ($2 trillion AUM) - PIMCO is one of the world’s leading fixed-income managers, renowned for its active bond management and expertise in macroeconomic analysis to guide its investment strategy.

Financial Performance

One of the primary reasons AUM is so critical is its direct impact on financial performance. Management fees, which are a significant source of revenue for asset managers, are typically calculated as a percentage of AUM.

For example, a mutual fund managing $1 billion in assets with a 1% management fee generates $10 million in annual revenue. As AUM increases, so do potential earnings from these fees.

Take BlackRock as an example; the company’s investment advising and administration fees increased significantly as its AUM grew, bolstering its overall revenue. This relationship between AUM and financial performance underscores why asset managers are constantly seeking strategies to grow their AUM.

More assets under management mean more money flowing into the firm, enabling it to invest in better resources, attract top talent, and ultimately deliver better returns for investors.

Investor Confidence

A high AUM not only boosts financial performance but also enhances investor confidence. Investors often perceive financial institutions with larger AUM as more stable and experienced, which can influence their decision to invest.

For instance, a mutual fund with a substantial AUM might be seen as more reliable, attracting new investors who are reassured by the fund’s scale and perceived expertise.

This perception is valid. Firms with higher AUM typically have broader resources and extensive market insights, allowing them to offer unique investment opportunities and strategies.

As the AUM grows, it reflects the firm’s ability to manage large sums of capital effectively, thereby attracting even more investors and creating a virtuous cycle of growth and confidence.

Strategic Flexibility

Increased AUM also provides asset managers with greater strategic flexibility. With more assets under management, firms can diversify their investments across various asset classes, helping to mitigate risks and enhance returns.

This diversification is particularly beneficial in volatile markets, where having a mix of asset types can protect against significant losses.

Higher AUM also enables investment firms to implement more complex and potentially lucrative strategies. Hedge funds, for instance, can access a wider range of investment opportunities requiring substantial capital.

This strategic flexibility not only improves the potential for higher returns but also positions the firm to adapt to changing market conditions and investor needs more effectively.

Factors Influencing AUM Fluctuations

Image source: Adobe Stock Photos

AUM is not a static figure; it fluctuates based on various factors such as market conditions, investor sentiment, and the inflow and outflow of capital. These fluctuations can significantly impact the financial health and stability of a firm. For example, during a strong market recovery, AUM can rise dramatically, as seen with BlackRock’s AUM reaching $10.5 trillion in 2024, amid the US stock market rally, driven by AI investments. Understanding these factors is crucial for investors and asset managers to navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

Withdrawals and Redemptions

Client withdrawals and redemptions are significant factors that can cause a decrease in AUM. When investors decide to withdraw their funds, the total market value of the assets managed decreases, leading to a reduction in AUM. This can happen for various reasons, such as changes in investment goals, market conditions, or personal financial needs.

For mutual funds and other investment vehicles, frequent withdrawals can pose a challenge, as they need to maintain a certain level of liquidity to meet these redemption requests. Managing these withdrawals effectively is crucial for maintaining a stable AUM and ensuring the financial health of the fund.

Market Volatility

Market volatility is another critical factor that influences AUM. Fluctuating prices in the financial markets can lead to sharp changes in the value of the assets under management. During periods of high volatility, the value of investments can swing dramatically, affecting the overall AUM.

Asset managers must understand and mitigate market volatility to manage AUM effectively. By employing diversified strategies and staying informed about market trends, they can navigate fluctuations and maintain stable AUM even in turbulent conditions.

Fund Closures

Fund closures can have a profound impact on AUM. When a fund closes, whether due to poor performance or other factors, the total assets it manages are effectively removed from the firm’s AUM. This immediate and total loss of AUM can significantly affect the firm’s overall management statistics and financial stability.

For example, if a hedge fund closes due to poor performance, the assets associated with that fund are lost, directly reducing the firm’s total AUM. Managing the risks associated with fund closures is crucial for maintaining a stable and growing AUM.

Case Study: BlackRock's AUM growth

BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers globally, managing over $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). The firm’s impressive AUM growth can be attributed to its strategic acquisitions, innovative investment platforms, and strong global presence. For example, the demand for BlackRock’s Aladdin investment management platform significantly contributed to its rise in technology revenue.

BlackRock’s success in growing its AUM highlights the importance of strategic flexibility, effective marketing, and technological innovation in the asset management industry. By leveraging these factors, BlackRock has established itself as a leader in the field, providing valuable insights for other firms looking to grow their AUM. The biggest driver for rising BlackRock’s AUM are exchange traded funds (ETFs).

AUM vs. Net Asset Value (NAV)

While AUM represents the total market value of all assets managed by a financial institution, Net Asset Value (NAV) is another crucial metric. NAV is calculated by subtracting a fund’s liabilities from its total assets, often listed on a per-share basis for mutual funds and ETFs.

This distinction is essential for investors because AUM provides a broad sense of total assets managed, whereas NAV offers a precise valuation of the fund’s worth after accounting for liabilities.

For example, a mutual fund with a high AUM might seem attractive, but if its liabilities are also high, the NAV could be relatively low, indicating potential financial risks.

Understanding both AUM and NAV helps investors make more informed decisions by providing a comprehensive view of a fund’s financial health and performance. By comparing these metrics, investors can better assess the true value and stability of their investments.

Summary

In summary, Assets Under Management (AUM) is a fundamental metric in the financial industry, representing the total market value of assets managed by a financial institution. AUM signifies the scale of investment operations, impacts financial performance through management fees, influences investor confidence, and provides strategic flexibility for diversified and complex investment strategies.

Understanding how AUM is calculated, the factors that cause it to fluctuate, and comparing AUM across different funds are crucial for making informed investment decisions. By exploring strategies for increasing AUM and examining a case study like BlackRock’s impressive growth, we gain valuable insights into the dynamics of asset management and the ETF sector.

As an investor, having a clear understanding of AUM and its implications allows you to navigate the financial markets more effectively and choose investment opportunities that align with your objectives. Remember, both AUM and NAV are essential metrics that provide a comprehensive view of a fund’s financial health and stability. Now, we can sum up, that you know what assets under management are of financial institutions.