Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Security Deposit

Related subjects:
Glossary
Reading time: 3 minute(s)
In this article, you can find a few key points to keep in mind when it comes to leverage.

Table of contents

When investing in Forex and CFDs, a sufficiently high deposit is required to be able to open a position at all. It’s important to remember that a security deposit is not a transaction cost. The entire amount is returned to your account when the position is closed. The return of the security deposit depends on some factors, such as the type of market or the main account.

Here are a few key points to keep in mind when it comes to leverage:

  • When opening a position, you will need a certain amount of additional capital called a margin.
  • The margin is not the transaction cost, but capital frozen for the time the position is opened, which is then returned to the account when the position is closed.
  • CFDs are leveraged products, which means that you only need a part of the transaction value for the same market exposure.
  • Margin is the margin required to maintain any open position on your account. For example, with a leverage of 1:30, you only need 3.33% of the nominal value of the margin.

What are the benefits of a margin?

Leveraged investing give traders the opportunity to generate large profits with the initial involvement of little capital. This means that if the market is moving in your favour, your potential profit may be much higher than in the case of traditional investments, e.g. company shares.

Are there any downsides?

Just as potential profits can be increased, so can be potential losses. If the market does not move in your favour, losses can be much greater than in the case of traditional, non-leveraged investments.

To sum up:

  • Investing with leverage allows you to trade very large capital, with a relatively small involvement of your own capital.
  • Leverage allows you to open a much larger position than with a physical transaction.
  • This means that when the market moves in your favour, the returns on your investments are much higher compared to the initial deposit amount, while the market not moving in your favour would result in much higher losses than those in traditional investing.

However, it’s important to remember that the higher the risk profit, the greater the risk of loss. If you don’t learn to manage your risk, your losses may be much greater than with traditional investing.

Example

Let’s suppose you want to open a position on EURUSD and that the financial leverage on this instrument is 1:30. This means that you only need 3.33% of the full transaction value as margin to be able to open this position. The built-in investment calculator on the xStation platform can instantly calculate the value of the required deposit, which depends on the size of the selected position, and the financial leverage of the given market.

To open and maintain positions, sufficient free funds are required on your main account to cover your margin requirements each time. Free funds constitute the capital that you have to use to open new transactions or cover any negative market movements in already open positions.

With XTB, the margin level is 50%. This level is calculated by dividing your capital by the required margin, and then multiplying it by 100%.

On either of our trading platforms, xStation 5 or MT4, you can find an indicator called margin level. When this indicator drops below 50%, your position with the highest loss will be automatically closed. It’s a built-in mechanism that protects you from incurring even greater losses. To avoid closing your position due to exceeding the limit level, you must maintain a higher margin level by increasing the margin on the main account.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

3 minutes
What is Volatility?

Read more
1 minutes
Bank of Canada (BoC)

Read more
3 minutes
Commodities (definitions)

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator