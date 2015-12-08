Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

What Is Technical Analysis?

Related subjects:
Technical analysis
Reading time: 2 minute(s)
There are three rules that form the foundations of technical analysis. Firstly, the market discounts everything. Secondly, prices move in trends. And lastly, history repeats itself. Learn more about technical analysis with this brief introduction.

Table of contents

In this lesson you can learn:

  • What stands behind the concept of technical analysis
  • How to analyse the market focusing mainly on the charts
  • Why history tends to repeat itself in financial markets

Broadly speaking, there are two approaches that traders use to access the market in order to determine whether a market will go up or down. These are known as fundamental analysis and technical analysis. The approach is similar to the one you take when you’re buying a car. You can analyse its price, or you can decide to take a look under the hood.

While fundamental analysis focuses on the economic information of a company, commodity or currency, technical analysis focuses on the chart to predict potential future price movements.

Technical analysis is one of the most popular methods used today by traders to help identify trading opportunities. There are three principles of technical analysis:

  1. The market discounts everything
  2. Prices move in trends
  3. History repeats itself

The Market Discounts Everything

Technical analysis only considers price movement, ignoring the fundamental factors, since all these factors affecting the market price are assumed to be contained within these movements. Therefore, all that needs to be examined is the price itself.

Of course an unexpected event - such as a natural disaster or geopolitical tensions - may affect a certain market, but a technical analyst is not interested in the reason. A technical analyst focuses on the chart itself and the shapes, patterns and formations occurring on the chart.

In technical analysis, price movements are believed to follow trends. This means that after a trend has been established, the future price movement is considered more likely to be in the same direction as the trend than against it. Most technical trading strategies are based on this concept.


History Repeats Itself

The cornerstone of technical analysis is the belief that history tends to repeat itself. For example, if the EURUSD rose ahead of the FED’s meetings, a trader would buy the pair ahead of the next decision on interest rates in the United States.

As such, technical analysts utilise historic price data to help them forecast where prices are likely to head to next. This is where support and resistance levels come in.

Charts tend to form shapes that have occurred historically and the analysis of past patterns helps technical analysts to predict potential future market movements. This principle focuses on the technical analyst’s belief that trading is highly connected to probability.

The analysis of historical shapes gives the analyst advantage before opening a trade. These shapes are known as price patterns.

Forecasting the Future

Technical analysis is the practice of forecasting potential future price movements based on the examination of past price movements. Technical analysts believe that if the DAX was on the rise recently, it may gain further in the future because it is in an upward trend.

There are many different techniques for identifying trends, but much like weather forecasting, the results of technical analysis do not cover all possible eventualities. Instead, technical analysis can help investors anticipate what is likely to happen with prices over time.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Related articles

2 minutes
What is Support and Resistance?

Read more
3 minutes
Fibonacci Retracement

Read more
3 minutes
Technical Analysis (definitions)

Read more

If you are looking for more

Forex Commodities Indices Technical analysis Stocks Fundamental analysis CFDs ETFs Platform Glossary Guides ABC of Investing XTB Services Become a Trader Media Investment Plans Current news of XTB
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator