The first day of Donald Trump's presidency was not solely marked by ceremonial events. According to The New York Times, the 47th President of the USA signed "nearly 100 executive orders" on inauguration day, serving as the first step in implementing his campaign promises on the economy, domestic policy, and even TikTok.

As Trump emphasized in his speech, the new administration will "immediately restore the integrity, competence, and loyalty of the American government," with the overarching theme of the presidency being "putting America first."

Some of the signed directives directly undo changes introduced by the outgoing Joe Biden administration, such as the cancellation of the so-called Climate Corps, which worked on climate change prevention. Trump also ordered a review of one of Biden's most significant economic laws, the Inflation Reduction Act.

A surprising aspect was Trump's relatively brief reference to tariffs. While he directly addressed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, China, which was a central focus during the campaign, was notably absent from explicit declarations.

Below is a list of the most important acts signed on inauguration day:

Trade and Economy

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): Creation of a new department led by Elon Musk to improve government efficiency.

The Canadian Dollar is one of the weakest currencies today. The CAD is losing ground due to potential US tariffs that may be imposed within the next 10 days. However, it’s worth noting that despite today’s dynamic gains in the USDCAD pair, the exchange rate is merely recovering losses from yesterday, which resulted from the sharp weakening of the US dollar. (Source: xStation5)

Pardons

Trump issued full pardons to approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the events at the Capitol on January 6 and commuted sentences for 14 others.

Immigration

State of Emergency at the Border: Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border, deployed military forces, and resumed the US-Mexico border wall project.

Energy and Climate

Withdrawal from the Paris Agreement: Resumed the process of withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, requiring a year-long procedure.

Eliminated subsidies and regulatory exemptions promoting electric vehicles, focusing instead on gasoline-powered cars. Water Redistribution in California: Resumed efforts to divert water from Northern California to farmers in the Central Valley, reducing protections for endangered species.

Gender and Cultural Policies

Biological Gender Policy: Announced an official US policy recognizing only two genders (male and female), mandating that government documents reflect these definitions.

National Security

Reinstatement of Vaccine Opponents: Ordered reinstatement with back pay for military personnel dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Federal Workforce

Return-to-Office Mandate: Directed federal employees to return to in-office work, ending remote work arrangements.

Imposed a hiring freeze on non-military federal positions, except for roles related to immigration enforcement and national security. Regulation Freeze: Suspended all new regulatory actions for review by the incoming administration.

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was indirectly one of the losers of yesterday’s inauguration. Despite speculation about strategic reserves, Donald Trump did not mention cryptocurrencies even once. As a result, Bitcoin erased nearly all of Monday’s gains.



On the other hand, during the inauguration, World Liberty Financial (WLD), a company linked to Donald Trump, invested over $100 million in various DeFi projects, including $47 million each in Ethereum and Bitcoin. Furthermore, over the weekend, WLD invested an additional $50 million in Ethereum. This suggests that despite the lack of explicit acknowledgment in his speech, Donald Trump continues to support the development of the cryptocurrency market. (Source: xStation5)