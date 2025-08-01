US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000: -2%), followed by Nasdaq (US100: -1.5%) sliding despite Apple and Amazon beating market expectations with their Q2 financial reports. S&P 500 and Dow Jones are also in the red (US500: -1.4%; US30: -1.25%).

Today’s Nonfarm Payrolls came in substantially below expectations, scarring Fed’s optimism about the health of the US labour market. Although the economy added 73 thousand jobs, the reading missed the consensus of 106 thousand and high expectations set by surprisingly strong ADP reading.

What baffles markets even more, were immense downward revisions of June and May readings, totalling nearly 260 thousand. This may indicate that labour market strength has been misperceived, albeit the unemployment did not deliver any negative surprise (4.2%, forecast 4.2%, previously 4.1%). Nevertheless, the implied rate cut probability for September rose from 50% to 70% after the data was released.

Amid S&P 500 sectors, Consumer Discretionary firms and Financials take a largest hit, as traders are pricing in a weaker-than-expected labour market and sooner-than-expected rate cuts. Only Consumer Staples buck the broad market selloff.

US100 (H1)

Tech-heavy Nasdaq rebounded slightly from the support around 22,800 points, although the index is still down 3.5% from its recent peak. The buyers are struggling to bring the index back above the psychological level of 23,000 points, with price remaining well below 100-period exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple). RSI is also stuck in the oversold area.

