Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

A goldilocks scenario for UK employment

08:04 15 October 2024

UK employment outlook brightens

There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September, which is in line with other weaker economic indicators that have been released in recent weeks.

The number of payrolled employees fell by 15,000 in September, and the jobless claims data was a notch higher at 4.7%, compared to 4.6% for August.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Inactivity still a problem for the UK, but it’s getting better

While the data may have slipped in September, there is no doubt that the labour market had a strong quarter. According to the ONS, the UK employment rate was 75% between June and August, above estimates of a year ago, and increased from the previous quarter. The unemployment rate is also lower than the previous quarter, and, although still high at 21.8% in June to August, the economic activity rate for people aged 16 and over, is also lower than a year ago, and has fallen since the prior three months. However, the UK still has too high a proportion of inactive workers, and this is an area that the Chancellor should target in this month’s Budget. The inactivity rate is now back at May 2023 levels, however, it is still above pre-pandemic levels, especially between 2015 – 2020, when the inactivity rate plunged.

The UK labour is tight, but less tight than previously thought

The ONS also said that job vacancies have been trending lower, however, they remain above pre-pandemic levels and stand at 841k. Thus, the jobs market remains tight by historical standards. Also, the total number of payrolled employees stands well above pre-pandemic levels at 30.3 million people. This makes the weak productivity in the UK an even bigger mystery.

The pound has ticked higher on the back of this report, and it is above $1.3050 vs. the USD, at the time of writing. However, this pair is still looking weak. We do expect GBP/USD to continue to stage a mini rally on the back of this data and GBP/USD could make a meaningful move higher later today. Right now, that would be targeting resistance at $1.3070, ahead of $1.31.

Nominal wage growth moderation, but real wage growth gains

Average weekly earnings growth for the whole economy on a 3-month annualized basis was 3.8%, the lowest level since 2020. However, real wage growth, when adjusted for inflation is still in positive territory due to the rapid decline in price growth.  Real wage growth was 1.9%, down from 2.2% in the previous reading. However, Wednesday’s inflation report is expected to show that price data in the UK fell to 1.8% in September, which will boost real wage growth even further. Thus, falling inflation, combined with strong real wage growth could spur a burst of consumption in the coming months, which may boost Q4 growth.

Why GDP will have a bigger impact on BOE rate cut expectations

Overall, this is a solid report, that could boost the pound. However, we don’t expect much of a shift in UK rate cut expectations. Although wage growth moderated, the employment picture in the UK has strengthened. There is still a rate cut priced in for the UK for next month, and 4.5 further rate cuts priced in for this cycle. If we get a weak Q3 GDP reading, then that is more likely to shift the dial on rate cut expectations, in our view.

The oil price tumbles as Israel stops short of a direct attack on Iran

Elsewhere, FTSE 100 futures are pointing to a weaker open, with the index currently expected to open lower by 0.2%. The oil price is tumbling yet again on Tuesday, and it is currently lower by more than 3%, Brent crude is back below $75 per barrel. The price of oil has been volatile in recent weeks, as it gets jostled around by news flow surrounding the Middle crisis. The latest news suggests that Israel will not directly target Iran, and so an escalation premium is being removed from the oil price right now. This could hit the FTSE 100’s oil companies later today, and the energy sector could extend its decline after it was one of the weakest performers on Monday.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

16.10.2024
14:40

⏬NATGAS drops 2.5%

Natural gas continues its strong declines (-2.5% today). Yesterday, the rebound attempt failed, although still today we see tests of the 50- and 100-period...

 13:52

Morgan Stanley gains 2.70% driven by better-than-expected Q3 report 🎯

Morgan Stanley gains 2.70% to $115.25 after releasing a better-than-expected Q3 report. Earnings per Share (EPS): $1.88, up 32% from $1.42 in Q3...

 13:37

Chart of the Day - Bitcoin (16.10.2024)

Bitcoin has surged to $67,782, approaching its three month high as institutional interest in the cryptocurrency reaches new heights. This rally coincides...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator