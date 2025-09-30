AI Infrastructure Revolution: CoreWeave and Meta Create a New Market Category

CoreWeave, a company specializing in providing infrastructure for artificial intelligence projects, has signed a $14.2 billion deal with Meta. The multi-year agreement involves the delivery of computing power to support the development and training of advanced AI models within the Meta ecosystem.

This partnership is part of a broader trend of growing demand for specialized AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, as one of the leaders in the so-called neocloud segment—companies renting access to the most advanced chips—is rapidly strengthening its position in this sector. In recent months, the company has significantly expanded its client base, securing not only Meta but also OpenAI, among others.

Thanks to these new contracts, the company is becoming less dependent on its previous main source of revenue—Microsoft. This diversification is a strategic response to the rapidly evolving market, where more and more players are investing heavily in the development of their own AI solutions. This year alone, Meta plans to spend up to $72 billion on data centers and computing infrastructure.

Like its competitors, CoreWeave is financing its growth primarily through debt issuance, a practice that is becoming increasingly common in this sector. Recently, other players such as Meta and Oracle have taken similar steps, raising billions of dollars to fund the development of AI-related infrastructure.

Source: xStation5