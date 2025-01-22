AI revolution: what do we know so far about the stargate project? 🔎🖋️

The Stargate Project is a groundbreaking private sector investment aimed at funding up to $500 billion over four years to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

The initiative will begin with an initial investment of $100 billion, with the goal of establishing the US as an unrivalled leader in AI technology. Stargate aims to create thousands of new jobs and significantly impact the global economy and humanity's future. The project's goals are ambitious, and the capital input is record-breaking. Both the US and Donald Trump intend to lead the next technological revolution in the coming decades.

Key partners include Oracle, NVIDIA, Arm, and Microsoft, with Masayoshi Son (CEO of SoftBank) serving as chairman, providing strong leadership and deep technological expertise.

What OpenAI and SoftBank Say About the Project

"We proudly announce The Stargate Project, a groundbreaking collaboration led by SoftBank and OpenAI, which plans a total investment of $500 billion over the next four years to create the world's most advanced infrastructure for training AI models in the US."

Stargate Project Location

The project begins in Texas, with plans to expand to 20 locations nationwide. Leveraging OpenAI's operational leadership and SoftBank's financial oversight, Stargate builds on years of collaboration between OpenAI and partners like NVIDIA and Microsoft, utilizing the Azure platform for cutting-edge AI development.

This partnership will enable the creation and operation of advanced computing systems to train the most sophisticated models and deliver innovative AI products.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Of course, an indirect goal of this project—and Sam Altman's (OpenAI founder) greatest ambition—is to develop a model or models meeting the criteria for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Such a model, though seemingly futuristic, aims to achieve intelligence equal to or surpassing that of the human mind.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, the immediate priority is completing the first data centers and expanding operations to additional states. SoftBank will oversee financial responsibilities, OpenAI will lead the entire operational process, and Oracle will support infrastructure development with contributions from MGX and other stakeholders.

Companies stand to gain significantly. OpenAI will advance its AGI research and solidify its position as an AI leader, SoftBank will strengthen its AI portfolio, and Oracle will expand its cloud services.

Impact on Stock Markets

Given such optimistic plans, which the market is just starting to grasp, it’s no surprise that AI-related tech companies are leading gains and pushing Wall Street to new historic highs. Shares of NVIDIA, a strategic partner in the project, are up 4.2% today. Similarly, Oracle’s stock has risen over 7%.

Semiconductor and AI sector stocks are the top performers on Wall Street today (upper-right corner of the heatmap).

