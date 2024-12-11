Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

All eyes on US CPI

08:00 11 December 2024

All eyes on US CPI

Today’s US CPI print for November is pivotal for markets. It is expected to show a 0.3% MoM gain for headline inflation, the annual rate is expected to rise to 2.7% from 2.6%, while the annual rate of core inflation is expected to remain at 3.3%. We do not think that the outcome of this report will detract from the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next week, there is currently an 86% chance of a rate cut priced in by the Fed Fund Futures market. However, a hot inflation print, that pushes headline inflation well above estimates, could lead to questions being asked about the wisdom of cutting interest rates when inflation remains high, and before the new Trump administration comes in with policies that could trigger even more price pressure down the line.

Inflation stuck in a rut

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The Fed’s mandate is not purely price stability, it also needs to ensure full employment. It is doing well on the second part of its mandate, the November NFP report showed that the US economy created 227k jobs last month, even though the unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, the highest level since August. Thus, it would make sense for the Fed to concentrate more on prices, especially since the disinflation trend has come to a halt in 2024, with headline inflation stuck in a range between 2.4% and 3%. Thus, the outcome of this report may carry more significance than some may think.

There are approximately 100bps of further rate cuts priced in by the Fed Fund Futures market between now and April 2026, these could be scaled back before year end if inflation readings show that price pressures are building. The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation is Core PCE, will not be released until 20th December. Current expectations are for a rise to 2.9% YoY from 2.8% YoY.

Lead indicators suggest thar price pressures are building

Lead indicators suggest that price pressure is building, especially in the services sector. The Manufacturing ISM prices paid survey fell to 50.3 from 54.8 in October, however this is a volatile index that is mostly made up of energy prices. The service sector ISM for November saw the price component rise to 58.2, defying expectations of a decline. This suggests that sticky inflation in the service sector will be the thorn in the Fed’s side for some time.

Will this CPI report trigger a shift in Fed rhetoric?

While the inflation report has the potential to be market moving, we think that unless we get a major shock, the market could digest the report fairly easily. However, the recent trend in price pressures could trigger a shift in the Fed’s messaging. If it sounds like they are worried about the slowdown in the disinflation trend then we could see the market price out rate cuts for next year, however, we think that the Fed would need to sound hawkish next week for that to happen.

The market reaction to CPI

The US stock market’s reaction to CPI has lost strength in 2024, as inflation has settled in a range, and the response in the S&P 500 in the 30 mins after a release is negligible. However, the impact is greater in the FX market, which suggests that the dollar could be sensitive to today’s report. In the past 12 months, the dollar has, on average, risen vs. other G10 currencies in the 30 minutes after a CPI release. GBP/USD has had an average move of -0.1%, EUR/USD of -0.11%, and USD/CAD of 0.11%. This suggests that the dollar could catch a bid later today if inflation is stronger than expected.

The pound’s march higher could continue

Elsewhere, European stock index futures are lower again today. After rising to a two-year high vs. the euro, the pound is stable on Wednesday. EUR/GBP has settled below 0.8250, however, positive momentum is building in the pound. GBP is the strongest performer in the G10 FX space so far this month, which leaves EUR/GBP vulnerable to a further decline, potentially back to 0.80.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

12.12.2024
17:35

Daily summary: Mixed session amid unexpectedly high US PPI and ECB’s rate cut (12.12.2024)

  US indices are trading lower mid-session. S&P 500 is down 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 loses  0.3% and Dow Jones declines 0.2%. The worst sentiment...

 13:50

ECB press conference (LIVE)

The European Central Bank has decided to lower its key interest rates by 25 bp. The governing councill, with the ECB president Christine Lagarde at the...

 13:34

BREAKING: US PPI above expectations. EURUSD gains 📈

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November: PPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; PPI:...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator