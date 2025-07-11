Three markets to watch next week (11.07.2025)

The upcoming week may be very interesting in terms of macro publications. Among the U.S. reports alone are the CPI report, retail sales, and data from the housing sector. The upcoming week will also be key for the cryptocurrency market in terms of legal regulations. In the background, it will also be worth monitoring the first company earnings reports for the second quarter of this year and trade negotiations. For this reason, in the coming week we recommend monitoring instruments such as US500, Bitcoin, and GOLD.
US500
The largest U.S. index, US500, is currently in the area of historical highs, after recording a more than 25% rebound since the beginning of April. This week may be crucial on several fronts. Firstly, starting Tuesday, the quarterly earnings season will kick off in earnest with the biggest banks, including JP Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock. Then on Wednesday, we will learn the CPI report for June, and in the background will be the topic of trade negotiations and tariffs. All of the above factors, combined with high company valuations, may make investors particularly sensitive to any surprises. For this reason, we recommend observing the largest U.S. indices, including the flagship US500 index.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin set new all-time highs last week. However, this week may prove to be key for maintaining this trend. The U.S. House of Representatives has declared this week as "Crypto Week." During this time, lawmakers plan to debate and vote on three key bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the GENIUS Act from the Senate. The package of bills would set clear regulatory frameworks. Passing these bills by the House would bring the U.S. closer to becoming the global crypto capital and would mark an important moment in the development of this market not only in the U.S., but globally.
Gold
Gold currently has many arguments in favor of continued accumulation by institutional investors. The rise in U.S. debt, including the recently passed Trump-backed bill by the Senate, supports demand for gold. If the U.S. CPI report surprises to the upside or Trump decides on further tariff escalation, investors may receive another strong bullish impulse. Opposite scenarios, on the other hand, could lead to a correction in prices.
