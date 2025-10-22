Alphabet rises in pre-market trading despite competitive pressure!

- Anthropic is negotiating a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with Google, which could accelerate the development of advanced AI models.
Alphabet’s shares are rising in pre-market trading following news that the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is in advanced negotiations with Google regarding a potential multibillion-dollar cloud services deal. Under this agreement, Google Cloud would provide significant computing power to enable Anthropic to further develop and scale its advanced AI models.
Anthropic, best known for its AI assistant called Claude, which directly competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has previously received substantial financial support from Google. This potential collaboration highlights the critical importance of cloud infrastructure in developing modern AI technologies and demonstrates Alphabet’s intention to strengthen its role as a key service provider for innovative companies in this field.
Although negotiations are ongoing and have not been officially confirmed, this partnership could bring significant financial benefits to Google Cloud and accelerate the development of AI solutions offered by Anthropic. It also signals that Alphabet is actively investing in strategic relationships that will help it effectively compete in the rapidly growing AI market.
It is worth noting, however, that Alphabet is also facing increasing competition in the AI sector. Yesterday, its stock price dropped by more than 2% after OpenAI announced its new AI-powered web browser, ChatGPT Atlas. This new browser offers features such as an AI assistant for online tasks and a memory function that improves search accuracy, directly competing with Google Chrome and potentially threatening Alphabet’s advertising revenues.
Source: xStation5
Despite these challenges, Alphabet’s shares have remained in a strong upward trend since the beginning of the year. The company is expected to release its quarterly report at the end of October, which investors are eagerly awaiting for further insights into the company’s prospects in the rapidly evolving technological environment.
