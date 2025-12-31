Daily Summary: US Indexes Slip Slightly as Year Comes to a Close

-
Wall Street is ending the year with a slight correction. The Nasdaq is down 0.3%, the S&P 500 is down 0.4%, and the Dow Jones is down 0.4%. Today marks the last trading session of the year and will close earlier than usual.
-
CME Group has raised margin requirements for futures contracts on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for the second time in a short period, effective after Wednesday’s session close. The move comes in response to increased market volatility and aims to curb speculative momentum.
-
In the precious metals market, a correction is underway. Gold is down 0.20% at $4,330 per ounce, silver is down 5% at $72.20 per ounce, platinum is down 5.2% at $2,055 per ounce, and palladium is down 0.77% at $1,600 per ounce.
-
New unemployment claims in the U.S. fell last week to the lowest level in a month, reaching 199,000, while economists had expected 220,000. Despite this, the labor market remains weak, and the unemployment rate stays at its highest level in over four years.
-
U.S. crude oil inventories fell much more than expected, slightly supporting oil prices. At the same time, gasoline and distillate stocks rose far more than anticipated, indicating weaker demand for refined fuels. Overall, the data sends a mixed signal for the oil market.
-
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a mixed correction. Bitcoin is down 0.5% at around $88,000, while Ethereum is up 0.4% and testing the $2,980 level, showing that the market remains indecisive.
Daily Summary: Massive Gains in U.S. Indices Completely Wiped Out
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (02.01.2026)
US Open: A Powerful Start to the New Year for Nasdaq!
BREAKING: US December manufacturing PMI holds at 51.8; eases from 52.2 in November📌
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.