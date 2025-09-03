Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Alphabet's shares in Euphoria — the company rises by 8% after winning in court.

17:20 3 September 2025

The technology giant Alphabet, commonly known as Google, is climbing to its new all-time high, rising by a staggering 8% in today's session. The company's market capitalization increased by $220 billion just today! The court ruling allows Google to maintain its dominance in the market.


In 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against the California-based technology company. It pointed to a series of unethical anti-consumer practices and monopolistic tendencies. After nearly a year-long battle, the verdict was reached.

 

  • Google will not be forced to split its business into several entities, allowing it to retain the economies of scale.
  • The court also allowed the company to keep payments to Apple to ensure default status in the iOS system for the Google browser.

In return, the court obligated Alphabet to a series of concessions.

  • The company will now be required to share collected data with competitors.
  • A ban on exclusive agreements for Google will come into effect.


The Department of Justice considered the verdict as its victory, but Alphabet and Apple investors think otherwise. The companies' valuations are experiencing strong growth, and there is euphoria among shareholders following the verdict. It is worth remembering that these two companies account for 15% of the Nasdaq 100 index. Such a significant increase can pull the entire index up and contribute to a change in sentiment.

 
 

Source: Xstation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

05.09.2025
18:46

Daily summary: cooling jobs market locks in a September Fed rate cut 💲

Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession...

 18:05

Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...

 17:57

​​​​​​​Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌

Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains...
More news

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app