Amazon’s massive AI bet is starting to pay off

The market has only just begun analyzing Amazon’s latest earnings report, but investors’ initial reaction clearly shows how positively the published results have been received. At the time of writing, shortly before 11:00 p.m., the company’s shares are trading more than 7% higher in after-hours trading. Amazon not only met the market’s already high expectations but significantly exceeded them in the areas that mattered most to investors.

Before the report was released, the key question was no longer simply about revenue growth or profit levels. The market wanted to see whether Amazon’s massive investments in data centers, AI infrastructure, and proprietary computing chips were beginning to generate tangible results.

Today’s report suggests that this is exactly what is starting to happen. AWS has clearly accelerated, total group revenue surpassed the symbolic $200 billion mark, and Amazon’s artificial intelligence initiatives and custom silicon business have reached a scale that can no longer be viewed merely as a long-term promise. In other words, Amazon’s CapEx is no longer seen by the market only as a massive expense weighing on free cash flow. It is increasingly becoming visible in revenue growth.

Amazon ended the second quarter with revenue of $200.6 billion, representing a 20% year-over-year increase and a result well above analysts’ expectations. The scale of the business is remarkable. Amazon is already generating quarterly sales levels that remain unattainable for most global companies even on an annual basis, while still growing at a pace more typical of a company undergoing aggressive expansion.

Growth was not limited to a single segment. North American sales increased by 16%, international operations grew revenue by 15%, and the advertising business once again delivered very strong momentum.

However, the most important part of the report lies in AWS. Revenue from the cloud segment increased 37% year over year to $42.2 billion. This was significantly above market expectations and represented AWS’s fastest growth rate in 18 quarters. Equally important, higher revenue was accompanied by strong profitability. AWS operating income reached $16.6 billion, compared with $10.2 billion a year earlier.

AWS is currently the strongest evidence that Amazon’s record-breaking investments are beginning to translate into a larger-scale business. Demand for computing power, the development of AI models, and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence by enterprises are driving demand for cloud infrastructure. Amazon is expanding its data center capacity while becoming increasingly effective at monetizing this rising demand.

The figures related to Amazon’s AI operations and proprietary chips are also particularly interesting. The company announced that both areas have surpassed a $25 billion annualized revenue run rate and are growing at triple-digit rates.

This represents a significant shift in how Amazon’s own chips should be viewed. Graviton processors and Trainium AI chips are no longer merely tools designed to optimize costs within Amazon’s internal infrastructure. They are increasingly becoming part of AWS’s commercial offering and a competitive advantage in the race to serve customers adopting AI solutions.

However, the spectacular net income figure should be interpreted carefully. Amazon reported $62.6 billion in net profit, or $5.75 per share, but the result was significantly boosted by more than $53 billion in non-operating income, primarily related to its investment in Anthropic. The EPS figure looks impressive, but it does not fully reflect the current operating strength of the business. This does not diminish the quality of the report, however. Operating income increased 43% year over year to $27.5 billion. This metric, combined with AWS acceleration, provides a much clearer picture of the improvement in Amazon’s core operations.

The biggest point of discussion remains CapEx. Amazon is investing record amounts in property, equipment, and technological infrastructure, which has resulted in negative free cash flow. Under normal circumstances, this would be a clear warning signal. Today, however, the market is primarily focused on whether these rising expenditures are creating the foundation for future revenue growth.

Today’s results provide increasingly strong evidence that this is happening. AWS acceleration, rapidly expanding AI businesses, and the development of proprietary chips suggest that Amazon’s new computing capacity is not being built solely for a distant future. The company is beginning to use these investments to serve real and rapidly growing demand.

This does not mean that the full return on these record investments is already visible. The scale of spending remains enormous, and pressure on free cash flow may continue in the coming quarters. However, the market has received a clear signal that these investments are beginning to translate into expanding business scale.

The outlook for the third quarter presents a slightly more mixed picture. Amazon expects revenue between $197 billion and $202 billion and operating income between $22.5 billion and $26.5 billion. The guidance remains solid, but it also suggests that after an exceptionally strong second quarter, overall group growth may begin to normalize.

Nevertheless, this does not change the main conclusion from today’s report. Amazon delivered where investors were looking for the strongest signals. AWS has clearly accelerated, cloud segment profitability has improved, and AI-related businesses and proprietary chips have reached a scale that is becoming increasingly meaningful for the entire company.

Amazon remains an e-commerce giant, but the company’s future potential is increasingly tied to AWS and AI infrastructure. Today’s report shows that record capital spending is no longer simply a cost burden weighing on free cash flow. It is increasingly becoming the foundation for future revenue growth.

And that may be the most important change in the Amazon investment narrative following these results.