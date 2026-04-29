Amazon under pressure from expectations despite very strong results!

Market reaction to Amazon’s earnings is clearly negative, even though the report itself can hardly be described as weak. The company’s shares are down more than 3 percent in after-hours trading, which suggests that investors are not questioning the fundamentals, but are instead disappointed by the scale of the positive surprise relative to very high expectations.

Amazon reported very solid results for the first quarter of 2026. Revenue came in at $181.5 billion, compared to expectations of $177.2 billion, while earnings per share reached $2.78, clearly beating consensus estimates. Even more impressive was operating income, which amounted to $23.85 billion and also significantly exceeded market forecasts. At the same time, operating margin improved to 13.1 percent, confirming continued gains in overall business efficiency.

At the segment level, AWS stood out in particular, generating $37.6 billion in revenue, up 28 percent year on year and marking the strongest growth momentum in several quarters. This is still a very strong result, but in the context of the broader narrative around acceleration in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the market may have been expecting a more pronounced signal of re-acceleration and stronger scale effects.

An important factor affecting net income is a one-off accounting gain related to the revaluation of Amazon’s investment in Anthropic. This event significantly boosted earnings per share and made the scale of the earnings beat appear exceptionally large. However, this does not fully reflect underlying operational profitability, which makes part of the market view the results with greater caution.

In a broader context, Amazon remains a fundamentally strong company. E-commerce continues to deliver stable growth, advertising is still expanding at a double-digit rate, and AWS remains a key driver of future artificial intelligence monetisation. At the same time, however, the market is increasingly focusing not just on absolute results, but on their momentum relative to very high investor expectations.

The current reaction reflects a classic dynamic seen in companies priced for strong growth narratives. Amazon delivered very good results, but did not materially shift expectations regarding the pace of acceleration in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The absence of a clear upside surprise in this area leads investors to remain cautious and, in the short term, to take profits.

As a result, the market is not reacting to weak fundamentals, but rather to the fact that the report was not sufficiently “breakthrough” relative to already elevated expectations. Attention now turns to whether upcoming quarters will bring a clearer acceleration in AWS and stronger monetisation of the artificial intelligence trend.

Source: xStation5