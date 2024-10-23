Apple dips 2.50% on alleged lower iPhone deliveries for next quarters 🔴

Apple (AAPL.US) shares are down more than 2.5% today after Wall Street received anonymous reports of planned cuts in iPhone deliveries by 10 million units from Q4 2024 to the first half of 2025, suggesting weaker demand. Additionally, the U.S. consumer agency CFPB is set to prohibit Goldman Sachs from offering credit cards in partnership with Apple Pay, as both companies were found to have violated consumer protection laws. Goldman is to pay $19.8 million in compensation and a $45 million fine, while Apple will face a $25 million penalty. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app ​​​​​​Source: xStation 5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.