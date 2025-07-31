Apple gains 1.16 % after quarterly results; Apple Intelligence adoption accelerates 📌🔎

Apple beat expectations in fiscal Q3 2025: revenue rose 10 % y/y to a record USD 94.0 bn, and diluted EPS climbed 12 % to USD 1.57. Growth was driven by strong iPhone, Mac and services sales. Apple shares are up 1.16 % in after-hours trading ahead of the company’s press conference.
Key figures
- Revenue: USD 94.0 bn (+10 % y/y)
- iPhone revenue: USD 44.6 bn (+13 %)
- Services revenue: USD 27.4 bn (+13 %) – new record
- Earnings per share (EPS): USD 1.57 (+12 %)
- Gross margin: 46.5 % (up ~20 bp y/y)
- Operating income: USD 28.2 bn (+11 %)
- Net income: USD 23.4 bn (+9 %)
- Cash and equivalents: USD 36.3 bn
- Quarterly dividend: USD 0.26 per share
In the press release CEO Tim Cook boasted of “double-digit growth in all regions” and stressed that the Apple Intelligence unveiling at WWDC “raised the bar on multiple fronts.” Together with CFO Kevan Parekh he highlighted a record active-device base, all-time-high services revenue and disciplined cost control, all of which lifted EPS. They also confirmed Apple’s commitment to continuing the share-buyback programme and paying a USD 0.26 dividend per share.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
As usual, Apple offered no specific numerical guidance, but management cited sustained strong demand for Apple devices, a growing services share and early Apple Intelligence adoption as factors supporting September-quarter results. Additional details will be provided at the press conference. The cash dividend will be paid on 14 August to shareholders of record on 11 August.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.