Apple gains 1.16 % after quarterly results; Apple Intelligence adoption accelerates 📌🔎

Apple beat expectations in fiscal Q3 2025: revenue rose 10 % y/y to a record USD 94.0 bn, and diluted EPS climbed 12 % to USD 1.57. Growth was driven by strong iPhone, Mac and services sales. Apple shares are up 1.16 % in after-hours trading ahead of the company’s press conference.

Key figures

Revenue : USD 94.0 bn (+10 % y/y) iPhone revenue: USD 44.6 bn (+13 %) Services revenue: USD 27.4 bn (+13 %) – new record

: USD 94.0 bn (+10 % y/y) Earnings per share (EPS): USD 1.57 (+12 %)

(EPS): USD 1.57 (+12 %) Gross margin: 46.5 % (up ~20 bp y/y)

Operating income: USD 28.2 bn (+11 %)

Net income : USD 23.4 bn (+9 %)

: USD 23.4 bn (+9 %) Cash and equivalents: USD 36.3 bn

Quarterly dividend: USD 0.26 per share

In the press release CEO Tim Cook boasted of “double-digit growth in all regions” and stressed that the Apple Intelligence unveiling at WWDC “raised the bar on multiple fronts.” Together with CFO Kevan Parekh he highlighted a record active-device base, all-time-high services revenue and disciplined cost control, all of which lifted EPS. They also confirmed Apple’s commitment to continuing the share-buyback programme and paying a USD 0.26 dividend per share.

As usual, Apple offered no specific numerical guidance, but management cited sustained strong demand for Apple devices, a growing services share and early Apple Intelligence adoption as factors supporting September-quarter results. Additional details will be provided at the press conference. The cash dividend will be paid on 14 August to shareholders of record on 11 August.

