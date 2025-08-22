CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains in the technology sector, and a positive picture of capital inflows. Shares of semiconductor giant SMIC surged nearly 10% on the Chinese exchange today; interest is also growing in Chinese companies experimenting with AI.
Importantly, U.S.–China relations appear more balanced, leading investors to currently view geopolitical risk as “limited.” U.S.-listed ADRs of Chinese firms are performing strongly; Alibaba (BABA.US) and Baidu (BIDU.US) shares are up more than 4%, whereas not long ago investors feared the delisting of Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
CHN.cash (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.