CHN.cash jumps 2.5% testing this year highs 📈Chinese stocks on the rise

Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains in the technology sector, and a positive picture of capital inflows. Shares of semiconductor giant SMIC surged nearly 10% on the Chinese exchange today; interest is also growing in Chinese companies experimenting with AI.

Importantly, U.S.–China relations appear more balanced, leading investors to currently view geopolitical risk as “limited.” U.S.-listed ADRs of Chinese firms are performing strongly; Alibaba (BABA.US) and Baidu (BIDU.US) shares are up more than 4%, whereas not long ago investors feared the delisting of Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.

CHN.cash (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5