Applied Digital announces record investment, stock hits new ATH 🚀

Applied Digital (APLD.US) jumped 15% to $16.35 per share after announcing the start of construction on a massive $3 billion AI data center, Polaris Forge 2, in Harwood, North Dakota, beginning this September. The facility, designed with an initial capacity of 280 megawatts and the ability to scale further, is expected to launch operations in 2026 and reach full capacity by early 2027. The company has already secured over 900 acres of land and energy supply through Cass County Electric Cooperative, with plans to hire more than 200 full-time employees.
The new investment expands the company’s operations from its existing Polaris Forge 1 site in Ellendale and reflects rising demand for AI computing infrastructure, particularly from hyperscalers and research institutions. CEO Wes Cummins revealed that Applied Digital is already in advanced negotiations with a U.S.-based hyperscaler, highlighting strong commercial interest even before construction begins. The project has also received support from local authorities and cooperatives, who emphasize its positive economic and labor market impact.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Applied Digital, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Dallas, designs and operates AI-optimized data centers for workloads in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, and networking. The company utilizes proprietary waterless cooling technology. The stock set a new all-time high today following the announcement of the new investment.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.