15:02 · 9 January 2026

BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment slightly better than expected!

09.01.2026 - University of Michigan inflation and consumer sentiment (January): 

  • 1-Year Inflation: 4,2% (Previous: 4,2%)
  • 5-Year Inflation: 3,4% (Previous: 3,2%)
  • Consumer Expectations: 55 (Previous: 54,6) 
  • Consumer Sentiment: 54 (Expected: 53,5; Previous: 52,9) 
  • Current Conditions: 52,4 (Previous: 50,4) 

University of Michigan data turned out slightly better than market's expectations. All indices regarding consumer confidence turned out better than expected, with most noticeable growth in current condition. 

 

