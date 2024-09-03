Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Are falling commodity prices a warning sign or a boost for equities?

14:28 3 September 2024

The commodity price sell off is gathering pace. Brent crude oil fell more than 3% on Tuesday and is at its lowest level of the year so far, and is heading towards $75 a barrel. Growth fears and the prospect of Opec+ production cuts are weighing on commodity prices, and there are other steep declines across the commodity spectrum today, including gasoline, iron ore futures and copper. Investors look at commodity prices for signs about what will happen to the global economy. Can they also give us a clue about what will happen with stocks?

Why stocks could be vulnerable:

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

If you believe that commodities are sending a signal that an economic slowdown is coming that will hurt corporate profits, then stocks look vulnerable to a sell off, especially because stock markets in both Europe and the US are at, or close to, record highs.

Have stocks decoupled from commodity prices?

Stocks and commodity prices do not have a strong, historical positive correlated, in fact they are barely correlated at all. Due to this, there is an alternative way to read the impact of declining commodity prices and they could be a sign that the future is positive for stocks. As you can see in chart two below, the S&P 500 and the Brent crude oil price. don’t share a particularly strong correlation over the long term, but the S&P 500 and the Brent crude price have tended to move in opposite directions in recent weeks. Thus, as the oil price has fallen sharply since July, this has not stopped the S&P 500 from rallying, albeit with some pullbacks in early August.

On a more granular level, the gasoline price is correlated to the global economy, yet even as it has fallen sharply, the S&P 500’s consumer discretionary sector has rallied strongly in recent weeks and is only 4% away from the highs of the year, as you can see in chart 1.

Why the sell off in equities may be short lived

Falling commodity prices can be good news for the consumer: they help to reduce inflation, boost real incomes and increase the prospects of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This is why equity markets are not reacting as some would expect to falling commodity prices.

If the sell off in commodity prices deepens, or if there are signs that interest rates will not be cut as expected, then we could see stock market volatility rise sharply. However, for now, we think that the bulk of the sell off in commodities is due to a supply problem and not a demand problem. For example, copper and steel have seen excess stockpiling in China, and Opec + production cuts are weighing on the oil price. Since we do not think that the commodity price decline is due to demand, then any sell off in equities could be short lived.  

Chart 1: S&P 500 and Brent crude oil, normalized to show how they move together.

Source: XTB and Bloomberg

Chart 2: S&P 500 discretionary retail sector and copper, normalized to show how they move together.

Source: XTB and Bloomberg

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
18:52

Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.

Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover,  in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...

 16:13

Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...

 16:02

CME Group shares near 52-week highs driven by Citi recommendation 📈

Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator