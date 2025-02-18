Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Arista Networks - what to expect from 4Q earnings❓

14:55 18 February 2025

Arista Networks (ANET.US) will report its 4Q earnings after today's session. The company has remained in a stable and strong upward trend since the beginning of 2024. Over the past year, it has increased in value by nearly 130% at its peak and is currently trading about 81% higher than at the start of 2024.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Following a sharp market reaction at the end of January to news about DeepSeek technology development, Arista Networks experienced a significant sell-off, dropping 25% from its peak. Despite recovering some ground in the following weeks, the stock currently appears to lack clear direction in the short term. A strong Q4 earnings report could provide the momentum needed to break out of this stagnation. Source: xStation

At the same time, the company continues to show strong earnings growth, and its high valuation multiples (e.g., P/E of 51.3x) do not deter investors. This is due to Arista maintaining an average annual growth rate of 32% over the past three years, with EPS growing nearly 50% annually.

Q4 Earnings Estimates. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Q4 2024 Forecast

Arista operates in a rapidly growing market. The widespread adoption of database-related solutions is a key driver of its revenue growth. While the beginning of this year has cast some doubts among investors regarding sustained high AI-related capital expenditures, it is still unlikely that companies will step away from using these solutions. This suggests continued strong demand for Arista’s products, creating room for further earnings acceleration.

Market consensus expects $1.9 billion in revenue for Q4, representing 23% year-over-year growth. While this is lower than the company's three-year CAGR, it's important to note that Arista is grappling with a rising revenue base effect. Additionally, a 23% revenue increase would mark the highest growth rate in five quarters.

There is also optimism regarding operating profit, with analysts forecasting a 45% operating margin, the highest in the company’s history.

Despite a weak earnings season in the US and a general tendency among analysts to lower estimates, Arista has seen an increase in average forecasts over the past four weeks, reinforcing confidence in the company’s potential.

However, despite expectations for strong Q4 results, the company is likely to maintain its previous guidance for 2025. There are still no details on key future contracts. While planned capital expenditures by companies like Microsoft and Meta for 2025 are encouraging, investors should prepare for the possibility that Arista will not raise its forecast.

It’s also worth noting that Arista Networks has beaten earnings expectations for the past eight consecutive quarters. Given the negative sentiment surrounding this earnings season, investors’ heightened reaction to companies that fail to surpass expectations, and Arista’s elevated valuation multiples, the stock could face a significant decline if it disappoints.

Estimated Q4 2024 Results:

  • Estimated revenue: $1.9 billion
    • Estimated product revenue: $1.6 billion
    • Estimated service revenue: $294.3 million
  • Estimated cost of revenue: $688.3 million
  • Estimated product cost of revenue: $633.7 million
  • Estimated service costs: $58.5 million
  • Estimated operating margin: 45%

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

19.02.2025
08:01

Chart of the Day - NZDUSD (19.02.2025)

The New Zealand Dollar initially weakened before staging a recovery against the USD today, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered its third...

 07:08

Economic Calendar: FOMC Minutes & Housing Data in Focus

All eyes will be on the FOMC meeting minutes for insights into the Fed's thinking on rates and inflation amid escalating trade tensions. Markets will...

 07:02

BREAKING: UK CPI slightly above expectations

08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data: CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator