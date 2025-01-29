ASML Q4 2024 earnings beats estimates: record sales and positive outlook 📌🔔

ASML Holding NV (AMSL.NL), the Dutch leader in semiconductor equipment, reported its Q4 2024 and full-year results on January 29, 2025. The company delivered better-than-expected performance, despite recent market turbulence sparked by concerns over AI-related demand shifts.

Key Highlights

Q4 2024 Performance

Net Sales : €9.26 billion (above €9.07 billion consensus).

Net Income : €2.69 billion (beat €2.64 billion forecast).

Gross Margin : 51.7%, exceeding guidance and reflecting operational efficiency.

Net Bookings : €7.1 billion, up 169% from Q3, with €3.0 billion from EUV systems.

Full-Year 2024 Results

Total Net Sales : €28.3 billion, up from €27.6 billion in 2023.

Net Income : €7.6 billion, reflecting strong profitability.

Gross Margin : 51.3%.

Lithography Systems Sold : 380 units (119 in Q4).

2025 Guidance

Q1 2025 Net Sales : €7.5–8.0 billion, with gross margins at 52–53%.

Full-Year 2025 Net Sales : €30–35 billion, supported by AI growth and robust order momentum.

Dividend Update

ASML proposes a total dividend for 2024 of €6.40 per share, a 4.9% increase year-over-year.

Interim dividend of €1.52 per share payable on February 19, 2025.

CEO Commentary

Christophe Fouquet, President and CEO of ASML, highlighted the company`s strong Q4 results, driven by robust demand for EUV and upgrades to High-NA EUV systems. He acknowledged challenges in customer dynamics caused by the rise of cost-efficient AI models, such as DeepSeek, but reaffirmed ASML`s commitment to innovation and adaptability.

“The growth in artificial intelligence remains a key driver for our industry, but it is creating both opportunities and risks for our customers, as reflected in our 2025 revenue range.”

Market Impact and Analyst Insights

ASML`s net bookings surged to €7.1 billion in Q4, far surpassing analyst expectations of €3.99 billion.

The company`s EUV bookings (€3.0 billion) highlight continued reliance on advanced chip-making technologies, despite concerns about evolving AI demand.

Analysts praised ASML for its resilient performance amid shifting market dynamics.

Challenges:

Concerns remain about long-term demand for EUV systems due to the potential disruption caused by Chinese AI models like DeepSeek.

Geopolitical tensions and export restrictions could limit growth in the Chinese market.

Opportunities:

ASML`s monopoly on EUV technology and its strong recurring revenue streams from Installed Base Management provide a stable foundation for growth.

Earnings Call Details:

Date: January 29, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM ET)

For ASML the cash session has not yet started. However, the stock is gaining up to 8% in pre-market trading on some exchanges, suggesting an opening of spot trading even in the region of €700 per share.