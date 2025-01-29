ASML Q4 2024 earnings beats estimates: record sales and positive outlook 📌🔔

ASML Holding NV (AMSL.NL), the Dutch leader in semiconductor equipment, reported its Q4 2024 and full-year results on January 29, 2025. The company delivered better-than-expected performance, despite recent market turbulence sparked by concerns over AI-related demand shifts.
Key Highlights
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Q4 2024 Performance
- Net Sales: €9.26 billion (above €9.07 billion consensus).
- Net Income: €2.69 billion (beat €2.64 billion forecast).
- Gross Margin: 51.7%, exceeding guidance and reflecting operational efficiency.
- Net Bookings: €7.1 billion, up 169% from Q3, with €3.0 billion from EUV systems.
Full-Year 2024 Results
- Total Net Sales: €28.3 billion, up from €27.6 billion in 2023.
- Net Income: €7.6 billion, reflecting strong profitability.
- Gross Margin: 51.3%.
- Lithography Systems Sold: 380 units (119 in Q4).
2025 Guidance
- Q1 2025 Net Sales: €7.5–8.0 billion, with gross margins at 52–53%.
- Full-Year 2025 Net Sales: €30–35 billion, supported by AI growth and robust order momentum.
Dividend Update
- ASML proposes a total dividend for 2024 of €6.40 per share, a 4.9% increase year-over-year.
- Interim dividend of €1.52 per share payable on February 19, 2025.
CEO Commentary
Christophe Fouquet, President and CEO of ASML, highlighted the company`s strong Q4 results, driven by robust demand for EUV and upgrades to High-NA EUV systems. He acknowledged challenges in customer dynamics caused by the rise of cost-efficient AI models, such as DeepSeek, but reaffirmed ASML`s commitment to innovation and adaptability.
“The growth in artificial intelligence remains a key driver for our industry, but it is creating both opportunities and risks for our customers, as reflected in our 2025 revenue range.”
Market Impact and Analyst Insights
- ASML`s net bookings surged to €7.1 billion in Q4, far surpassing analyst expectations of €3.99 billion.
- The company`s EUV bookings (€3.0 billion) highlight continued reliance on advanced chip-making technologies, despite concerns about evolving AI demand.
- Analysts praised ASML for its resilient performance amid shifting market dynamics.
Challenges:
- Concerns remain about long-term demand for EUV systems due to the potential disruption caused by Chinese AI models like DeepSeek.
- Geopolitical tensions and export restrictions could limit growth in the Chinese market.
Opportunities:
- ASML`s monopoly on EUV technology and its strong recurring revenue streams from Installed Base Management provide a stable foundation for growth.
Earnings Call Details:
- Date: January 29, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM ET)
For ASML the cash session has not yet started. However, the stock is gaining up to 8% in pre-market trading on some exchanges, suggesting an opening of spot trading even in the region of €700 per share.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.