Novo Nordisk - There Were Risks, Now It's Time for Opportunities.

Novo Nordisk shares remain clearly below the peaks of a few years ago, but today's session is seeing solid gains. On the wave of news from the FDA, shares of the Danish pharmaceutical company are rising by over 9%.

The direct catalyst for today's increase is the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) decision regarding the approval of the oral version of the drug "Wegovy"

From a market perspective, the significance of this decision goes beyond the product itself.

Firstly, approval by the American regulator reduces key regulatory risk, which in recent quarters has been one of the negative price-forming factors.

Secondly, this decision increases the predictability of future revenues in the segment that constitutes the main source of the company's growth.

In recent quarters, investors have focused almost exclusively on risks. The most frequently pointed out included increasing competition in the GLP-1 segment, potential price and regulatory pressure from public payers in the USA, the risk of margin normalization, and concerns that the growth rate observed in recent years is not sustainable. As a result, the company's valuation underwent a drastic correction.

At the same time, the market has significantly less accounted for positive factors. The FDA decision is a good example here, as it concerns not only a new form of the drug but also a structural expansion of market share. Oral therapy lowers adoption barriers, increases acceptance among patients, and facilitates negotiations with insurers, which in the long term may translate into larger sales scale. Simultaneously, Novo Nordisk is the first company to offer such a non-invasive solution to a serious problem, giving it a significant advantage over current and future competition in the sector.

From a valuation perspective, this means that the market has already accounted for the negative scenario, while positive scenarios remain limitedly reflected in the share price. The current rebound can thus be interpreted not as a one-time reaction to information, but as the beginning of a correction of previous underestimation of potential.

If operational fundamentals remain stable and the company can effectively monetize the expansion of its product offering, the current valuation still offers significant growth potential. It is essential to closely monitor communications from US regulators and their relations with company representatives.

NOVOB.DK (D1)



Source: xStation5