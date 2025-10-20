AWS Global Outage Impacts Amazon Services, Stock Remains Stable Ahead of Earnings Report

- The global AWS outage is affecting services including Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, and Ring.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is experiencing a major global outage that has been causing disruptions to many popular online platforms since the morning of October 20, 2025. The issues are affecting services such as Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, Ring, and the McDonald's app (which partially relies on AWS infrastructure).
AWS has confirmed that the problem is mainly occurring in the US-EAST-1 region, but its effects are being felt worldwide. The company is actively investigating the causes of increased errors and delays across multiple services. So far, no official cause or estimated time for resolution has been provided. AWS has promised to provide updates every 45 minutes or sooner if new information becomes available.
The outage is causing users around the globe to experience difficulties accessing these services, with some being completely unavailable or unstable. For example, Perplexity confirmed that its service is offline due to AWS infrastructure issues, and Alexa device users have reported unresponsiveness.
Although the outage is significantly impacting the daily operations of businesses and individual users, its effect on Amazon’s stock price remains minimal for now. However, it is worth noting that since the beginning of the year, Amazon’s stock has lagged behind major market indices such as the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. While these indices have gained between roughly 15% to nearly 20%, Amazon’s shares have declined by several percent. Despite this, investors remain cautiously optimistic, awaiting the company’s quarterly earnings report scheduled for Thursday, which could be pivotal for the stock’s future direction.
