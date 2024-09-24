Join Kathleen Brooks on our Youtube Channel at 12pm BST today to find out what is moving markets now. Why China is more important to European stocks than the ECB and what may come next for commodities.
Join Kathleen Brooks on our Youtube Channel at 12pm BST today to find out what is moving markets now. Why China is more important to European stocks than the ECB and what may come next for commodities. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrvEZ50oULc
The Chinese authorities managed to surprise the market on Thursday, with a large stimulus plan that exceeded expectations. The PBOC has thrown the kitchen sink at its sluggish economy and unloved equity market. It announced cuts to short-term interest rates and reserve requirements, which are now at their lowest level since 2020. It also eased mortgage rates to the tune of $5.3trn and eased the ability to purchase second homes. In a surprise move, the PBOC also announced $113bn of liquidity support for equities, and Asian indices have surged on Tuesday.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Tune it and join the discussion.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.