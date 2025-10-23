Read more
15:44 · 23 October 2025

Beyond Meat after the sell-off📉Is short squeeze still possible?

Key takeaways
  • Short interest on Beyond Meat shares have risen to 109% vs 82% yesterday according to Ortex
  • Short squeeze may be still possible in the optimism comeback scenario
  • Shares of the company are down to 3 USD today vs 7 USD yesterday

According to Ortex data, the current short interest in Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares is 109% of the free float, up from 82% yesterday. This means that bearish investors have borrowed and sold more shares than are actually available in the free float. This is a very rare and extreme situation, which may indicate significant pessimism about the company's business, but it also poses a potential risk of a short squeeze if the price begins to rise and short sellers are forced to buy back shares to close their positions. In such circumstances, another rebound could occur, provided that the volume of purchases of BYND.US shares increases significantly. On the other hand, the company's financial situation is difficult, and without a serious improvement in fundamentals, it is difficult to expect that retail investor optimism alone will be able to permanently reverse the trend.

 

Source: xStation5

