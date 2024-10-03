Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered by uncertainty on Wall Street and a stronger U.S. dollar, which is trading up 0.4% today (USDIDX); 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields are up 4 basis points today, to near 3.85%, supported by much stronger-than-forecast US ISM reading from the services sector.
ISM data for September from the US indicated a reading above 54 points and an increase in the price component to nearly 60 points' a slightly weaker employment index. Along with BTC, gold is also down today, weakened by still strong data from the U.S. economy, which, along with higher oil prices, supported by Middle East tensions, put a bit of a question mark over the Fed's continued rate cut cycle.Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.