BREAKING: German industrial production falls deeper than expected 🇩🇪 📉

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for June: German Industrial Production: actual -1.9% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM; Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app The sharp decline in German industrial production in June 2025 was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, and food products. Energy-intensive sectors also saw a notable contraction, while revisions to previous data—especially in the automotive sector—amplified the downward trend. Overall, output has fallen back to levels last seen during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. DE40 extended gains on broad market optimism, while EURUSD ticked slightly down after data was published. Source: xStation5

