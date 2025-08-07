Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

BREAKING: German industrial production falls deeper than expected 🇩🇪 📉

07:01 7 August 2025

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for June:

  • German Industrial Production: actual -1.9% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM;

 

The sharp decline in German industrial production in June 2025 was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, and food products. Energy-intensive sectors also saw a notable contraction, while revisions to previous data—especially in the automotive sector—amplified the downward trend. Overall, output has fallen back to levels last seen during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DE40 extended gains on broad market optimism, while EURUSD ticked slightly down after data was published.

 

 

Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

07.08.2025
06:53

Morning wrap (07.08.2025)

Wall Street closed in the green yesterday, erasing part of the losses from the end of last week (S&P 500: +0.7%, DJIA: +0.2%, Nasdaq: +1.2%)....
06.08.2025
18:53

Daily Summary: Apple drives stock market gains; tariffs back in focus 🔎

The U.S. stock market continued its rebound today, supported by a significant increase in Apple’s market capitalization. At the time of writing,...

 18:29

Oil extends losses following additional tariffs on India ✂

Oil began pulling back from its daily highs around 4:00 PM after President Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. This brings the total...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app