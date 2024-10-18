Bitcoin gains 2.00%; Fed Waller gives speech about decentralized finance 🚀

Bitcoin is gaining nearly 2.00% and testing levels below $69,000. At the same time, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller is speaking at a conference about the prospects of blockchain technology.

The title of his speech is "Centralized and Decentralized Finance: Substitutes or Complements?" During the speech, Waller takes a relatively positive stance on decentralized finance (DeFi), acknowledging its added value in some aspects of traditional finance. Key points from the speech include:

DeFi is more likely to complement rather than replace traditional finance, improving efficiency while maintaining key elements of centralized systems.

Centralized finance, through intermediaries, helps efficiently facilitate transactions, reducing search costs and risk.

DeFi innovations such as distributed ledger technology (DLT), tokenization, and smart contracts create opportunities to improve financial market efficiency.

Stablecoins offer potential benefits by reducing transaction costs and serving as stable settlement instruments in DeFi, though they require appropriate regulation and safeguards.

Despite technological advancements, Waller argues that full decentralization is unlikely because most users will still rely on intermediaries for convenience and trust. DeFi technologies also introduce unique risks, including the potential for misuse in illegal activities, which highlights the need for regulatory oversight to ensure safety and sustainable growth.

Bitcoin (D1 Interval)

After three short days of consolidation around $67,000, Bitcoin is attempting an upward breakout today. We are also witnessing a breach of the multi-month resistance line in the consolidation channel where Bitcoin has been trading since March this year. If the bulls manage to close the week above this zone, the next significant resistance will be levels above $70,000, particularly $71,500. This is the last major support zone that has not yet been fully overcome.

Source: xStation 5