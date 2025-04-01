Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Bitcoin gains 2% as sentiments on Wall Street improve

10:38 1 April 2025

Cryptocurrencies gain as indices on Wall Street try to halt the sell-off, with Bitcoin up nearly 2% today, and rising above $84k level. Nasdaq futures (US100) gains 0.4% today, while VIX drops 0.3% falling cumulative almost 8% from Monday highs. Microstrategy (MSTR.US) informed about buying 22,082 Bitcoins for almost $1,8 billion. Currenty the company hold 528k Bitcoins, at average price of $67,458. Also the Japanese firm, Metaplanet acquired almost 700 Bitcoins. However, US-based ETFs still face net outflows, signalling a risk-off sentiments across the US investors.

 

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Bitcoin (D1 interval)

Bitcoin is traded below $86k level, where we can see a major resistance zone from EMA200, and down almost 10% from $92k level (the average Short-Term-Holder Realized Price). Those levels may be crucial for the potentially rebound phase.

 

Źródło: xStation5

