Bitcoin gains 2% on weakening US dollar and stock market rebound📈

Bitcoin is gaining today on the back of growing optimism on Wall Street and weakness in the U.S. dollar.
The largest cryptocurrency has halted its decline around the psychologically important $99,000–$100,000 zone, which also coincides with key on-chain levels.This is where the Short-Term Holder (STH) Average Realized Price is located—representing the average purchase price of BTC held by short-term investors. Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out earlier interest rate cuts if the labor market continues to weaken and inflation readings fail to show the uptick anticipated by the Federal Reserve.
Bitcoin (Daily Interval – D1)
Looking at the daily chart, BTC appears to be attempting a breakout from a bull flag formation. A sustained move above the 61.8% and 71.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of the recent downward impulse could pave the way toward new all-time highs.
On the flip side, another downward leg cannot be ruled out, because the current price channel signals still big selling pressure. If long-term holders begin distributing coins again in the $105,000–$110,000 area and there is insufficient buy-side demand, Bitcoin may face renewed selling pressure.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.