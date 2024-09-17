Bitcoin gains 4.80%, breaking through $61,000 🔔

Bitcoin rebounds 4.50% to $60,800, thus returning above the psychological barrier of $60,000. Market sentiment is gradually improving, and investors are counting on the positive impact of the first interest rate cut in the USA at tomorrow's meeting.

September has historically been one of the worst months of the year. In previous weeks, BTC prices remained in deeper negative territory. However, at the time of publication, the bulls managed to recover losses and move into a 2.80% gain.

Inflows into ETFs have ceased to be negative. After a strong increase on Friday, yesterday we observed moderate flows. However, considering today's strong gains, today's ETF flows are likely to be also strongly positive—we will know the data tomorrow.

Bitcoin (D1)

Bitcoin is gaining dynamically and breaking through the key barriers at $60,000 and $61,000. The technical structure looks somewhat better now, and on the chart, we see a return to the previous consolidation range.

Source: xStation 5