Bitcoin hits new highs 🟢📌

The cryptocurrency market is back in the spotlight, with Bitcoin just reaching a new all-time high of $112,700. On the day, Bitcoin is up 1.40%, Ethereum 1.45%, and the total altcoin market cap has gained 1.35%.
Capital appears to be flowing out of tech stocks today and into broader equities and cryptocurrencies. Recent rallies in Big Tech stocks pushed the US100 index above 23,000 points, but today it is down 0.20%, while the US500 is up 0.30%, and small-cap stocks are gaining 0.75%. Some of that capital is clearly rotating into crypto assets.
Cryptocurrency adoption is accelerating. In recent days, more institutions have been accumulating Ethereum as the second-largest digital asset after Bitcoin. The current rally is largely fueled by institutional and corporate capital. However, individual investors may be drawn in by a new offer from Robinhood (HOOD.US), which today launched Ethereum and Solana staking. The staking service is now available to U.S. customers starting from just $1.
Additionally, next week promises to be pivotal in terms of legislation and regulation. The U.S. House of Representatives has designated July 14–18, 2025, as “Crypto Week.” During this time, lawmakers plan to debate and vote on three major bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the GENIUS Act from the Senate. This legislative package aims to establish a clear regulatory framework and strengthen the U.S.'s position as a global leader in digital asset innovation.
