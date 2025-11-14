3 markets to watch next week (14.11.2025)

The resumption of government operations means a return to the publication of macroeconomic data. According to members of the Trump administration, some of the delayed reports may be released in the coming week. At the same time, the reopening of the government has not reduced market uncertainty, which is weighing on Bitcoin and supporting gold prices. For this reason, it will be worth watching US100, GOLD and BITCOIN.

US100

As of Wednesday, 12 November, the U.S. government has officially ended the longest shutdown in history. According to Kevin Hassett — Director of the U.S. National Economic Council — the statistical office (BLS) will publish the delayed labor market data, albeit in a limited scope. The report for September has already been prepared and may potentially be released this week. The publication of the delayed data coincides with the first deeper correction in indices and technology stocks since April. One of the reasons for the correction is the decline in expectations for an interest rate cut at the December Fed meeting. The delayed labor reports may change this outlook, which is why it will be worth monitoring the US100 index in the coming days.

GOLD

Gold prices are quietly approaching their historical peak again, near 4,360 USD per ounce. Global market uncertainty remains elevated, and demand is not easing. Interestingly, retail investor enthusiasm has also cooled, which can be seen, for example, in the number of Google search queries.

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing a short-term crisis driven by the sell-off in the U.S. stock market and reduced exposure from long-term investors. Over the past month, long-term investors (holding for more than half a year) have sold a total of over 850,000 Bitcoins. The BTC price has fallen to its lowest level since early May 2025, and the market is experiencing extreme fear comparable to previous bear markets. On the other hand, there are still many potentially positive developments on the horizon. The reopening of the government also means continued work on legislation regulating the market. Volatility will certainly not decline in the coming days, which is why it will be worth monitoring Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.