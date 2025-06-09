Bitcoin jumps above $107k despite crypto ETFs net outflows 📈

Bitcoin rises nearly 1% on Monday, surpassing $107,000 compared to $100,500 observed on June 5. The price of BTC is now only around 4.5% below its all-time high. The rebound is supported by positive sentiment across the broader stock market, where the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 2% over the last five sessions, fully erasing the prior pullback driven by Trump-related trade war concerns. Investors are hopeful for a breakthrough in U.S.–China trade negotiations.
- According to TheKingfisher.io, there is a significant liquidity cluster between $99,000 and $102,000, consisting of leveraged BTC positions.
- On Friday, June 6, the S&P 500 climbed above 6,000 points, reaching its highest level since February, while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken.
Improving technical conditions, a weakening dollar, strong sentiment on Wall Street, and growing optimism around a potential trade deal with China are all contributing to the narrative that Bitcoin may soon break above its all-time highs. After a short-term correction from around $112,000 down to $100,500, Bitcoin has now reclaimed the $107,000 mark, despite recent sessions showing net outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs, 3 sessions in a row.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Friday’s data shows that BlackRock’s IBIT saw net outflows of approximately $57 million. However, the fact that momentum remains strong despite ETF withdrawals suggests that institutional activity may soon pick up as BTC approaches its record levels. Bitcoin also found support near its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart, completing a roughly 10% correction from all-time highs and holding key technical ground.
Bitcoin (Daily timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Sources: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance
Rising M2 money supply across global central banks is also considered a foundational factor supporting the long-term “deflationary” Bitcoin narrative.
Sources: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.