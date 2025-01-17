Bitcoin rises 3.6% to $103k driven by optimism on Wall Street 📈Microstrategy surges 7%

Cryptocurrencies surge today, as Bitcoin gains almost 4%, nearing to $104k zone. Bullish uptrend on Wall Street is driven by weakening US dollar, lower treasuries yields. NASDAQ 100 gains almost 1.4% today and crypto stocks surge ahead of Donald Trump presidency starting next Monday. Microstrategy (MSTR.US) gains almost 7% and Semler Scientific (SMLR.US) rises 11%. Today, Bitcoin rises to levels unseen since 19 December 2024. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Bitcoin stopped the declines at EMA100 (the black line); now rising above 23.6 Fibo retracement at $99k and significant, psychological resistance zone at $100k. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.