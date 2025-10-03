Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈

Bitcoin surges on weakening US dollar and positive sentiments on Wall Street
Bitcoin’s price has climbed above $122,000 today and is approaching a key resistance level near $123,000, a zone that has previously triggered two selling waves. Recently, Bitcoin rebounded from the 200-day EMA around $108,000 and formed a double-bottom pattern, which supports the bullish scenario. The 50-day EMA around $115,000 now serves as an important support level. The rebound is supported by expected Fed rate cut in October.
