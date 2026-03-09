Daily Summary: Middle East Sparks Oil Market

Today marks another day of conflict in the Persian Gulf, and the situation in the region remains tense.

Following the weekend escalation of the Middle East conflict, oil prices surged sharply, briefly approaching $115–120 per barrel. The increase was a reaction to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure and Iran's retaliatory actions against oil facilities in the region, raising concerns about disruptions to global oil supply.

G7 countries have declared their readiness to release parts of their strategic oil reserves if the market situation demands it. The aim of such a move would be to curb a sudden spike in prices and mitigate the effects of supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

The mere announcement of a potential intervention by the G7 partially calmed market sentiment and contributed to a drop in oil prices. As a result, the price of a barrel fell below $100.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is analyzing various options to limit rising oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East. He also mentioned having a plan to stop further oil price increases but did not reveal details about its implementation.

Wall Street indices remain under pressure, even though some earlier losses have been partially mitigated. At the time of writing, just before 8:00 PM, the Dow Jones is down about 0.7%, the S&P 500 has lost around 0.3%, while the Nasdaq is slightly higher.

European markets also traded under a clear selling trend today. The UK’s FTSE 100 fell more than 0.3%, France’s CAC 40 dropped nearly 1%, Germany’s DAX declined about 0.8%, and Spain’s IBEX 35 decreased over 0.7%.

In January, German industry recorded a sharp drop in orders by 11.1% month-on-month , far exceeding the forecasted 4.5%, offsetting December’s 6.4% increase. Domestic orders decreased by 16.2%, foreign orders by 7.1%, while industrial production fell by 0.5%.

On the precious metals market , gold is down about 0.5%, hovering around $5,100 per ounce. Silver is performing better, rising about 1.7% and approaching $85 per ounce again. Palladium and platinum are gaining similarly, both up more than 4% today.

Natural gas (NATGAS) futures are down more than 6% in today’s trading.