BlackRock earnings: Dynamic growth in the first quarter

The investment company published its Q1 2026 results today before the market open. The CEO notes that this is one of the best starts to a year in the company’s history. The shares are up ~3% in after-hours trading.
It is difficult to find signs of concern about the condition of the private equity/private credit market in the company’s reports.
Key financial highlights:
- Revenue: USD 6.7 billion vs. expectations of around USD 6.4 billion
- Operating income: up 31% to USD 2.67 billion
- Operating margin: up to 44.5%
- EPS: USD 12.53 vs. expectations of around USD 11.5
- Assets under management (AUM): up 27% to USD 13.89 trillion
- Net inflows: USD 130 billion
- Organic base fee growth: up 10%
Management emphasizes the scale, momentum, and quality of AUM growth, which is intended to alleviate market concerns about risks to the company stemming, among other things, from the private equity/private credit segment. Despite worries about the suspension or limitation of redemptions from PE/PC-type funds/products, net inflows to the company over the last 12 months amounted to as much as USD 744 billion.
The first quarter of 2026 was a record in the history of the company’s ETF products. The “Aladdin” investment management platform also appears to be performing very well, with subscription revenue up 22% year over year. From a financial standpoint, everything indicates that the current quarter is the second best in the company’s history; the previous quarter was the best.
BLK.US (D1)
At the low of the latest sell-off, the stock fell as much as 22% from its peak; however, buyers managed to defend the trend line, and the price appears to be returning to an upward move. Source: xStation5
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