Bloom Energy Reaches Record Value Thanks to Partnership with Oracle

Bloom Energy’s stock has reached a record high of $73.29, representing a gain of over 200% since the beginning of 2025. The main driver of this growth is the strategic partnership with Oracle, which involves providing fuel cell technology to data centers supporting artificial intelligence. In response to this development, analysts at Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy’s price target to $85, indicating further growth potential.

Source: xStation5

The collaboration with Oracle opens new opportunities for Bloom Energy’s dynamic growth, enabling the company to quickly and efficiently deliver innovative fuel cell-based energy solutions to key data centers powering advanced AI systems. In an era of rapidly increasing demand for computing power, reliable and environmentally friendly energy sources have become a priority for IT infrastructure operators. Thanks to this strategic partnership, Bloom Energy is well-positioned to meet these demands by offering clean, stable, and scalable energy solutions.

To further strengthen its market position, the company has announced ambitious plans to double its production capacity to 2 Gigawatts by the end of 2026. To achieve this, Bloom Energy will invest $100 million in technology development, expansion of production facilities, and increased operational efficiency. These actions will not only allow faster order fulfillment but also better adapt to the growing needs of clients in the technology and industrial sectors. As a result, Bloom Energy is well-prepared to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving green energy sector.

Analysts also note an improvement in Bloom Energy’s financial performance in the second quarter of 2025. The company reported revenues of $401.2 million, a 19.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross margin rose from 20.4% to 26.7%, while operating margin increased to 7.1%. The company achieved a positive free cash flow of $33 million, indicating improved profitability.