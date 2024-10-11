BNY Mellon surpasses $50 trillion in assets under custody as Q3 profit beats estimates and declares dividend 📈

BNY Mellon (BK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing it has become the first bank in history to surpass $50 trillion in assets under custody and administration. The shares gained 1.3% in pre-market. BNY Mellon reported better-than-expected Q3 results in several key areas, including adjusted EPS, revenue, and net interest revenue. The bank's investment services fees rose 5% to $2.34 billion, while income from foreign exchange jumped 14% to $175 million. BNY Mellon's total assets under custody and/or administration reached $52.1 trillion, significantly exceeding analysts' expectations and marking a historic milestone for the banking industry. Implied one day move for the company based on historical data was 3.35%, with an average surprise of 6.57% above consensus for adjusted EPS. It has also declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2024. Highlights Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Assets under custody and/or administration reached a record $52.1 trillion, becoming the first bank to surpass $50 trillion

Assets under management grew to $2.14 trillion, exceeding estimates

Adjusted EPS of $1.52, beating expectations

Revenue rose to $4.65 billion, surpassing estimates BNY Mellon Q3 2024 Results Assets under custody and/or administration: $52.1 trillion vs $51.08 trillion expected

Assets under management: $2.14 trillion vs $2.08 trillion expected

Adjusted EPS: $1.52 vs $1.42 expected

Revenue: $4.65 billion vs $4.55 billion expected

Net interest revenue: $1.05 billion vs $1 billion expected Segment Breakdown Investment services fees: $2.34 billion (+5% YoY)

Foreign exchange income: $175 million (+14% YoY)

Issuer services fees: $285 million vs $286.6 million expected

Treasury services fees: $200 million vs $197.6 million expected Other Key Metrics Net interest margin: 1.16% vs 1.13% expected

Return on equity: 12% vs 11.3% expected

Common equity Tier 1 ratio: 11.9% vs 11.5% expected

Provision for credit losses: $23 million vs $11.4 million expected

Non-interest expenses: $3.10 billion vs $3.07 billion expected

Total deposits: $296.44 billion vs $296.46 billion expected

Net loans: $69.16 billion vs $70.35 billion expected

Liquidity coverage ratio: 116% Additional Notes BNY Mellon became the first bank in history to surpass $50 trillion in assets under custody and administration

The bank's stock is up 76% over the past year, outpacing the average growth of 48% seen by other American banks

BNY Mellon recently announced it would custody Washington D.C.-based Wisdom Tree's $80 billion worth of U.S. listed ETFs, including one of the first U.S. bitcoin ETFs

The bank's proprietary artificial intelligence is already being used by 14,000 of its 55,000 employees

BNY Mellon is in the midst of an overhaul aimed at cutting costs, streamlining operations, and focusing on higher margin-businesses

The bank declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on November 1, 2024 Source: xStation

