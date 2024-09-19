BoE keeps interest rates unchanged as expected. GBPUSD test 1.33

The Bank of England (BoE) voted 8-0-1 to keep interest rates unchanged, contrary to expectations of a 7-0-2 vote. Only Dhingra dissented, advocating for a 25 basis point rate cut. The bank started its cutting cycle at the beginning of August, lowering the main interest rate to 5.0% from 5.25%

The BoE emphasized the need to be cautious about cutting rates too quickly or by too much, citing concerns about inflation persistence.

However, the BoE expects that inflation will rise to around 2.5% in Q4 compared to previous expectations of 2.75%

There are "range of views" among MPC members who voted to keep rates unchanged regarding the persistence of inflation. Most of the voters believe that the current policy is appropriate

The BoE will closely monitor inflation persistence and adjust monetary policy restrictiveness accordingly at each meeting.

The labor market has shown signs of loosening but remains tight by historical standards. However, data quality issues, particularly with the Labor Force Survey (LFS), continue to be a concern. Following the announcement, the cable exchange rate reached its highest levels since February 2022, reflecting the market's interpretation of the BoE less dovish stance. The market is pricing only 66% probability of another cut in November and before the decision the cut was fully priced.

