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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

11:22 · 23 March 2026

BREAKING: Breakthrough in the Iran case; Oil drops 10% ❗📉🚨

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Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, as the United States and Iran have held very constructive and productive talks over the past two days, the U.S. president announced via his social media account.

The market reaction is immediate: the dollar is rapidly losing value, oil prices are falling, and stocks and gold are rising. 

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Trump's official statement. Source: Truth Social

25 March 2026, 08:04

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24 March 2026, 18:59

Daily summary: Trump’s remarks give Wall Street some hope🗽 Oil hovers around $100
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Oil rebounds to $100 📈Bitcoin drops below $70k

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